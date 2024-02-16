Oxidative phosphorylation is a pivotal therapeutic target of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva

mTORC1 plays a central role by connecting multiple environmental signals, such as nutrient and growth factor availability and stress, to metabolic processes to optimize cellular metabolism ( Zoncu et al, 2011 ). Rapamycin-sensitive mTORC1 substrates include S6K1 (ribosomal protein S6 kinase 1) and 4E-BP1 (eukaryotic initiation factor 4E-binding protein 1), both of which regulate cap-dependent translation, thus allowing mTORC1 to increase protein synthesis and ribosomal biogenesis ( Zoncu et al, 2011 ). These biochemical activations affect multiple metabolic processes, including cell growth, lipogenesis, autophagy, and angiogenesis ( de la Cruz López et al, 2019 ). Mitochondrial biogenesis is also activated by mTORC1 signaling ( Zoncu et al, 2011 ), up-regulating energy production through enhanced oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). Here, we demonstrate that OXPHOS is functionally involved in Activin A–induced FOP-iMSC chondrogenic differentiation in vitro and injury-induced HO in association with increased mitochondrial biogenesis of platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα)–positive cells, a marker of fibro/adipogenic precursors (FAPs). Moreover, IACS-010759 (hereafter called IACS), a clinically applicable OXPHOS blocker targeting mitochondria complex I ( Molina et al, 2018 ; Yap et al, 2023 ), inhibited the chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs in vitro and suppressed HO in vivo, indicating that OXPHOS is a novel metabolic therapeutic target for FOP treatment.

Among the different therapeutic targets, we have been mainly focusing on mTORC1 signaling. Using FOP-ACVR1 mice, we established a model of injury-induced HO in which the pinching of leg muscles induced HO at both injured and uninjured sites, suggesting locally produced Activin A may have systemic effects ( Maekawa et al, 2020 ). Prophylactic administration of rapamycin effectively inhibited HO, thereby confirming the role of mTORC1 signaling in HO ( Maekawa et al, 2020 ). It is still unclear, however, how activated mTORC1 induces precursors for chondrogenic differentiation. To improve mTORC1 inhibition as a potential therapy, a better understanding of the biological processes downstream of mTORC1 leading to HO is critical.

In summary, the aberrant chondrogenesis driven by Activin A in FOP was initiated by the activating signal from mTORC1 and transduced to the mitochondria to enhance OXPHOS via a boost in mitochondrial biogenesis. Thus, OXPHOS suppression may be a suitable therapeutic approach for diminishing heterotopic cartilage formation in FOP.

(A, B) Histological analyses of resected muscle tissues of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) (A) and DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) (B) samples. All muscle tissues were collected on day 7 post-injury. Each sample was stained with antibodies for PDGFRα (a), cleaved caspase-3 (b), Ki-67 (c), and pHH3 (d). Cells positive for PDGFRα, cleaved caspase-3, Ki-67, or pHH3 were marked and painted in green (a”, b”, c”, d”). pHH3, phospho-histone H3. Scale bar = 100 μm.

(A, B, C) Histological analyses of resected muscle tissues of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) samples (A, B) and DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) samples on the day 7 post-injury (C). Each sample was stained with HE (a), Safranin O and Fast Green (b), antibodies for PDGFRα (c), SOX9 (d), and TOMM20 (e). Cells positive for PDGFRα, SOX9, or TOMM20 were marked and painted in green (c”, d”, e”). Scale bar = 100 μm.

(A) Immunoblotting analysis of PGDFRα, SOX9, TOMM20, COX IV, and cytochrome C. Proteins were extracted from FOP-iMSCs at each time point during chondrogenesis with or without IACS treatment (10 nM). (B, C) Enrichment plot of the gene set of Rubenstein_Skeletal Muscle FAP Cells. (B, C) Plot was created by the comparison between the data of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) and DOX (−)/PINCH (+) (B), and DOX (+)/PINCH (+) and DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) (C). (D) Heatmap of genes listed in the gene set of Rubenstein_Skeletal Muscle FAP Cells. Data are presented by colors based on the Z-score of each gene.

IACS inhibited the chondrogenic differentiation of FOP-iMSCs in vitro and the ectopic cartilage formation of FOP-ACVR1 mice in vivo, suggesting IACS may inhibit chondrogenic differentiation of precursors in injured muscle tissues. FAPs, muscle-resident progenitors, a primary cell-of-origin of HO in the knock-in mouse model of FOP ( Lees-Shepard et al, 2018 ), are characterized by the expression of PDGFRα ( Uezumi et al, 2010 ). FOP-iMSCs expressed PDGFRα under standard culture conditions, which decreased after chondrogenic differentiation ( Fig 6A ). In contrast, expression levels of SOX9, TOMM20, COX IV, and cytochrome C gradually increased during induction ( Fig 6A ), suggesting that PDGFRα-positive FOP-iMSCs differentiate to SOX9-positive chondrogenic cells in association with the up-regulation of OXPHOS. IACS treatment decreased PDGFRα expression by FOP-iMSCs and inhibited the up-regulation of SOX9- and OXPHOS-related genes ( Fig 6A ). The involvement of FAPs in injury-induced HO in FOP-ACVR1 mice was investigated by RNA-sequencing and immunohistochemical analyses. The gene set of skeletal muscle FAPs was enriched in the DOX (+)/PINCH (+) group by the comparison with the DOX (−)/PINCH (+) group ( Fig 6B ), and IACS treatment inhibited the enrichment of this gene set ( Fig 6C ). The heatmap showed that genes related to FAPs were up-regulated by PINCH and further enhanced by DOX (+), which were down-regulated by IACS treatment ( Fig 6D ). As the gene set characterizing FAPs was derived from single-cell RNA sequencing of mononuclear cells from skeletal muscle ( Rubenstein et al, 2020 ), the representation of this gene signature in bulk RNA sequencing reflects the abundance of FAPs. Thus, it can be inferred that PINCH potentially increased the FAP population, further augmented by DOX (+), and subsequently diminished by IACS administration. These data suggest the involvement of FAPs in ectopic cartilage formation in FOP-ACVR1 mice.

(A, B) μCT images of (A) vehicle-treated and (B) IACS-treated mice were taken 21 d after pinch injury. The amount of HO volume (mm 3 ) in pinched limbs was described in the upper-left corner of each image. Cases with additional HO developed in the contralateral side were marked by #.

(A) Schematic view of experiments. (B) Representative images of μCT 21 d after pinch. (C) Quantification of HO volumes at pinch sites. HO volumes were measured by μCT. All data are presented as dots with the mean ± SEM. n = 12 mice. (D) Number of mice with HO in contralateral limbs. (E) mRNA expression of Inhba gene from RNA sequencing. Expression levels are shown as TPM (Transcripts Per Kilobase Million). (F) Body weight change during 21 d with or without IACS administration. (G, H) Histological examination of resected tissues. Tissues were stained by HE (a, b), or Safranin O and Fast Green (c, d), or von Kossa (e, f). Boxed areas in (a, c, e) are shown as magnified views (b, d, f). Scale bar = 100 μm. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test).

To confirm that the inhibition of cartilage formation by IACS results in the inhibition of HO, DOX (+)/PINCH (+) and DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) mice were followed until day 21, and HO was evaluated via micro-computed tomography (μCT) ( Fig 5A ). All 12 mice in the DOX (+)/PINCH (+) group exhibited HO, whereas IACS treatment suppressed HO significantly, and the suppression effect was complete in some mice ( Figs 5B and C and S7A and B ). As in our previous study, we again observed that PINCH sometimes induced HO in contralateral limbs ( Fig S7A and B ), and IACS treatment reduced the incidence of this event completely ( Fig 5D ). Notably, the expression of Inhba, a gene encoding one of the Activin A subunits, was significantly up-regulated in injury sites of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) mice at day 7 and was dramatically inhibited by IACS administration ( Fig 5E ). This reduction of Inhba expression might be responsible for diminishing HO formation in contralateral limbs. IACS treatment showed no apparent effects on body weight compared with the vehicle ( Fig 5F ).

(A, B) Enrichment plots of the gene set Hallmark_mTORC1 signaling. (A, B) Plots were created by the comparison of the expression data of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) with DOX (−)/PINCH (+) (A) or with DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) (B). (C) Heatmap of genes listed in the gene set Hallmark_mTORC1 signaling. Data are presented by colors based on the Z-score of each gene. (D) List of gene sets enriched by the comparison of DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) with DOX (+)/PINCH (+). n = 6 mice for Dox (−)/PINCH (−), and n = 5 mice for other groups.

Consistent with the in vitro data, chondrocyte differentiation was associated with the activation of mTORC1 signaling ( Fig S6A and C ), whereas the effects of IACS treatment on mTORC1 signaling were minimal ( Fig S6B and C ). This result indicated that the inhibitory effects of IACS on chondrocyte differentiation were not through mTORC1 inhibition but via downstream events. This is consistent with the results in vitro ( Fig S4C ). The gene sets of abnormal activity of mitochondria and decreased activity of mitochondrial complex I or IV were enriched by comparing the data of DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) with those of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) ( Fig S6D ), indicating that IACS treatment inhibited mitochondrial activity in vivo, resulting in the inhibition of chondrocyte differentiation.

We first evaluated the effects of IACS on chondrogenesis. Based on our previous experiments ( Maekawa et al, 2020 ), 7 d after injury was the most appropriate time point for evaluating cartilage formation without obvious bone formation. Entire gastrocnemius muscles were harvested on day 7 and processed for RNA-sequencing analyses or histological examination. RNA-sequencing analyses identified that the chondrocyte differentiation gene set was enriched in DOX (+)/PINCH (+) samples when compared to DOX (−)/PINCH (+) samples ( Fig 4B ). Heatmap analyses of each sample showed that PINCH up-regulated genes related to chondrocyte differentiation in DOX (+)/PINCH (+), which were down-regulated by IACS treatment ( Fig 4C ). By histological examination, PINCH induced centrally nucleated myofibers expressing myozenin 1, which is one of the regeneration-related proteins ( Yoshimoto et al, 2020 ) ( Fig S5 ) in the DOX (−)/PINCH (+) sample ( Fig 4D, a–f ). In the DOX (+)/PINCH (+) sample, cartilage tissues stained by Safranin O were found and were surrounded by fibroblastic cells ( Fig 4D, g–i ). Fibroblastic cells accumulated in injured tissues of IACS (+) samples, in which no cartilage tissues were found ( Fig 4D, j–l ), suggesting that IACS inhibited chondrocyte differentiation from precursors.

(A) Schematic diagram of experiments. (B) Enrichment plot for the gene set of GOBP_Chondrocyte Differentiation. The plot was drawn by the comparison between the data of DOX (+)/PINCH (+) and DOX (−)/PINCH (+). (C) Heatmap of genes listed in the gene set of GOBP_Chondrocyte Differentiation. Data are presented by colors based on the Z-score of each gene. (D) Histological examination of resected muscle tissues. Tissues were stained by HE (a, d, g, j) or Safranin O and Fast Green (b, e, h, k). The boxed areas are shown as magnified views (c, f, i, l). Scale bar = 100 μm.

To investigate whether OXPHOS activation was involved in HO, the effects of IACS were analyzed using an injury-induced HO model, in which HO was induced by pinching the gastrocnemius muscles (PINCH) of transgenic mice carrying a doxycycline (DOX)-inducible human ACVR1 R206H gene ( Maekawa et al, 2020 ). Mice were randomly assigned into four groups: DOX (−)/PINCH (−), DOX (−)/PINCH (+), DOX (+)/PINCH (+), and DOX (+)/PINCH (+)/IACS (+) ( Fig 4A ). DOX was administered to mice in DOX (+) groups from 7 d before PINCH, and mice in the IACS (+) group were treated with IACS from 2 d before PINCH.

(A) FOP- and resFOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 4 d and treated with metformin (50, 500, 1,000 μM) for 24 h, another electron transport chain inhibitor. Then, all the above cells were processed for OCR analyses, followed by consecutive injections of oligomycin (2 μM), FCCP (1 μM), and antimycin A (0.5 μM)/rotenone (0.5 μM). Basal and maximum respiration and ATP production were calculated and are presented as dots with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (B) FOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenic differentiation with 1,000 μM metformin for 9 d and stained with Alcian Blue. Data are presented as the concentration of dsDNA and the ratio of GAG to dsDNA. Data are presented as dots with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, as determined by an unpaired t test. (C) Immunoblotting analysis of mTORC1 downstream effectors. FOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 4 d and treated with indicated inhibitors for 24 h, Rapa (20, 40 nM), IACS (10 nM), Met (500 μM). Proteins were extracted from each sample: S6: S6 ribosomal protein; p-S6: phospho-S6 ribosomal protein (Ser235/236); p70S6: p70 S6 kinase; p-p70S6: phospho-p70 S6 kinase (Thr421/Ser424); Rapa: rapamycin; IACS: IACS-010759; Met: metformin.

(A, B, C, D) 2D induction of chondrogenesis with IACS. (A, B) Phase-contrast images (A) and Alcian Blue staining photos (B) of FOP- or resFOP-iMSCs cultured with indicated concentrations of IACS for 9 d. dsDNA and GAG were extracted at the end of induction, and their concentrations were measured. (C, D) Data are presented as the concentration of dsDNA (C) and the ratio of GAG to dsDNA (D). Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. (E, F, G) 3D induction of chondrogenesis with IACS. (E) Chondrocyte pellets were sliced and stained by Safranin O and Fast Green (E). dsDNA and GAG were extracted at the end of induction, and the concentrations of them were measured. (F, G) Concentration of dsDNA (F) and the ratio of GAG to dsDNA (G). Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). Scale bar = 100 μm in (A), and scale bar = 200 μm in (E).

(A, B) FOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 4 d, then cultured with or without IACS (10 nM) for 24 h, and then processed for the OCR (A) and ECAR (B) analyses. Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, as determined by an unpaired t test. (C) FOP-iMSCs of indicated clones were induced for 2D chondrogenesis with IACS and stained with Alcian Blue at day 9.

(A, B) FOP- and resFOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 4 d and treated with protein synthesis inhibitors for 24 h. CHX (0.2, 1 μM) (A) and Puro (0.1, 1 μg/ml) (B). Then, all the above cells were processed for OCR analyses followed by consecutive injections of oligomycin (2 μM), FCCP (1 μM), and antimycin A (0.5 μM)/rotenone (0.5 μM). Basal and maximum respiration and ATP production were calculated and are presented as dots with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. CHX, cycloheximide; Puro, puromycin. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test).

Because GSEA showed coactivation of mTOR signaling and OXPHOS during Activin A–induced chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs, we explored whether mTORC1 signaling plays a causative role in the activation of OXPHOS in FOP-iMSCs by inhibiting it using rapamycin. Rapamycin treatment for 24 h significantly decreased each OCR parameter in FOP-iMSCs ( Fig 2E ), whereas no effect was observed in ECAR ( Fig 2F ). Protein synthesis serves as a downstream effector of mTORC1 signaling. The suppression of protein synthesis using cycloheximide or puromycin for a duration of 24 h led to a notable reduction in OCR parameters ( Fig S2A and B ). This suggests that protein synthesis is one of the biological processes connecting mTORC1 signaling to OXPHOS. Although the detailed molecular mechanism is unclear, these results indicate that the Activin A/FOP-ACVR1/mTORC1 cascade is responsible for FOP-specific OXPHOS activation.

(A) FOP- and resFOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 6 d and then processed for OCR analyses followed by consecutive injections of oligomycin (2 μM), FCCP (1 μM), and antimycin A (0.5 μM)/rotenone (0.5 μM). Basal and maximum respiration and ATP production were calculated and are presented as dots with the mean value ± SEM. n = 6 biological replicates. (B) Glycolysis stress test. FOP- and resFOP-MSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 6 d and then processed for the ECAR analyses followed by consecutive injections of glucose (10 mM), oligomycin (2 μM), and 2-DG (50 mM). Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 5 biological replicates. (C) Expression of genes related to mitochondrial biogenesis. RNAs were extracted at each time point and analyzed by RT–qPCR. The expression level was normalized to FOP-iMSCs at day 0. Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. (D) Quantitative analysis of the mitochondrial DNA copy number. DNAs were extracted at each time point and analyzed with Human Mitochondrial DNA Monitoring Primer Set. Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. (E, F) Effect of rapamycin on OXPHOS. (A, B, E, F) FOP- and resFOP-iMSCs were induced for chondrogenesis for 4 d, then cultured with or without rapamycin (40 nM) for 24 h, and then processed for OCR analyses (E) as described in (A) and the ECAR analyses (F) as described in (B). Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test).

In FOP-iMSCs, basal mitochondrial respiration, maximal mitochondrial respiration, and ATP production were significantly increased after chondrogenic induction with Activin A, whereas those parameters did not change in resFOP-iMSCs despite Activin A treatment ( Fig 2A ). In contrast, ECAR declined in both FOP-iMSCs and resFOP-iMSCs after chondrogenic induction ( Fig 2B ). These data suggest energy metabolism shifted from glycolysis to OXPHOS during chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs. Mitochondrial biogenesis is a process necessary to increase mitochondrial activity. The expression of mitochondria transcription factor A (TFAM) and nuclear respiratory factor 1, essential for transcription and replication of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) ( de la Cruz López et al, 2019 ), and translocase of outer mitochondrial membrane 20 (TOMM20), a member of the preprotein translocase complex in the mitochondrial membrane ( Bohnert et al, 2007 ), was elevated significantly during chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs, but not resFOP-iMSCs ( Fig 2C ). In addition, mtDNA content increased in FOP-iMSCs after chondrogenesis ( Fig 2D ). Altogether, these data indicate Activin A–driven chondrogenesis stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and activates the OXPHOS pathway.

OCR was quantified using the Seahorse XF analyzer, in conjunction with XF Mito Stress Kit, which evaluates the overall mitochondrial respiration capacity. By sequentially adding oligomycin, FCCP, and rotenone/antimycin A, we were able to measure basal respiration, ATP production, and maximal respiration. Basal respiration reflects the cell’s energy demand under baseline conditions. ATP production indicates the amount of ATP generated by the mitochondria, contributing to the cell’s energy requirements. Maximal respiration represents the cell’s peak respiratory rate achievable under the given conditions.

The relative amount of TCA cycle metabolites gradually increased during chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs, and some of them, such as glucose 6-phosphate, pyruvate, 2-ketoglutarate, fumarate, and malate, had increased significantly by day 9 ( Fig 1G ). These changes were, however, not observed in resFOP-iMSCs ( Fig 1G ). Interestingly, the relative amount of glucose, the preferential fuel of the TCA cycle, was also increased during the chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs ( Fig 1G ). These results indicated that OXPHOS was activated in association with mTORC1 signaling during chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs.

With this experimental system, we performed transcriptome analysis before (day 0) and after (day 6) chondrogenesis by bulk RNA sequencing, followed by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Consistent with our previous findings ( Hino et al, 2017 ), mTORC1 signaling was identified in the list of enriched gene sets by comparing the data of FOP-iMSCs at day 6 with those at day 0 ( Fig 1C ) or with those of resFOP-iMSCs at day 6 ( Fig 1D ). The OXPHOS gene set was also identified to be enriched by similar comparisons ( Fig 1C and D ). In contrast, neither mTORC1 signaling nor OXPHOS was identified as enriched gene sets in resFOP-iMSCs after chondrogenic induction with Activin A ( Fig 1E ). Consistent with the GSEA results, the expression of complex I subunits in the electron transport chain was up-regulated after chondrogenic induction in FOP-iMSCs, but not in resFOP-iMSCs ( Fig 1F ). Similar up-regulation was observed in subunits of complexes III, IV, and V ( Fig S1 ).

(A) mRNA expression of chondrogenic markers (SOX9, COL2A1, and ACAN) during chondrogenesis. RNAs were extracted from cells at each time point and assessed by RT–qPCR. Expression levels were normalized to FOP-iMSCs at day 0. Each datum is presented as a dot with the mean value ± SEM. n = 3 biological replicates. (B) Alcian Blue staining at day 9 of chondrogenesis. (C, D, E) List of enriched gene sets. (C, D, E) RNA-sequencing data were compared between those of FOP-iMSCs at day 6 and day 0 (C), FOP-iMSCs at day 6 and resFOP-iMSCs at day 6 (D), and resFOP-iMSCs at day 6 and day 0 (E). NES, normalized enrichment score; NOM p-val, nominal P-value, < 0.05 is significant; FDR q-val, false discovery rate q-value, < 0.25 is significant. (F) Heatmap of complex I subunit genes. Data are presented by colors based on the Z-score of each gene. (G) OXPHOS-related intracellular metabolite analysis by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry. n = 3 biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, as determined by two-way ANOVA (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test).

To evaluate the chondrogenic differentiation of iMSCs in two-dimensional (2D) cultures, we employed the monolayer induction method with some modifications ( Ruhl & Beier, 2019 ). Activin A treatment gradually increased the expression of genes related to chondrogenic differentiation (SOX9, COL2A1, and ACAN) in FOP-iMSCs, but not in the mutation-rescued iMSCs (resFOP-iMSCs) ( Fig 1A ). At day 9, FOP-iMSCs produced an Alcian Blue–positive matrix, which was not observed in resFOP-iMSCs ( Fig 1B ). These results indicated that the current 2D method successfully reproduced previous results using the 2D micromass method ( Hino et al, 2015 ).

Discussion

Here, we demonstrated that OXPHOS is a critical metabolic pathway aberrantly activated by mTORC1 signaling to promote chondrogenic differentiation of FOP-iMSCs in vitro and injury-induced heterotopic chondrogenesis and HO in vivo. GSEA identified the enrichment of several pathways in addition to mTORC1 signaling during chondrogenesis of FOP-iMSCs. The enrichment of genes involved in the unfolded protein response is unsurprising because mTORC1 signaling up-regulates protein synthesis by enhancing protein translation and ribosome biogenesis, which may induce endoplasmic reticulum stress (Reiling & Sabatini, 2008). The enrichment of genes associated with cholesterol homeostasis is of interest as it was recently shown to be a crucial biological process in the chondrogenic differentiation of MSCs (Tsushima et al, 2018). mTORC1 regulates SREBP1, a critical transcription factor for cholesterol homeostasis, directly by controlling its nuclear translocation and indirectly by the phosphorylation of S6K1 (Simcox & Lamming, 2022). These results suggest that mTORC1 signaling may initiate chondrogenic differentiation through several distinct mechanisms. In particular, we focused on the role of OXPHOS, which was shown to determine the cell fate of stem cells in several lineages (Beckervordersandforth, 2017; Papa et al, 2019; Mohammadalipour et al, 2020).

The functional relationship between mTORC1 and mitochondrial activity has been analyzed in several aspects, which demonstrated that mTORC1 up-regulated mitochondrial biogenesis (Simcox & Lamming, 2022). Mitochondrial biogenesis is the process through which cells increase mitochondrial numbers, resulting in the up-regulation of metabolic enzymes involved in glycolysis and OXPHOS, thereby increasing OXPHOS activity (Popov, 2020). Several regulatory mechanisms of mitochondrial biogenesis by mTORC1 have been reported, including 4E-BP–dependent translational regulation and PGC1α-dependent transcriptional regulation of mitochondria-related genes such as TFAM and NFR1 (de la Cruz López et al, 2019). In this study, we observed mitochondrial gene up-regulation and increased mtDNA copy number during Activin A–induced chondrogenesis in vitro and increased TOMM20 expression in vivo, together suggesting the possibility of the involvement of the mTORC1/mitochondrial biogenesis/OXPHOS cascade during chondrogenesis and HO in FOP. Because the resection of HO tissues of FOP patients is contraindicated, it is difficult to confirm the up-regulation of OXPHOS activity in HO lesions. Notably, an FOP patient case report showed marked fluorodeoxyglucose uptake in PET/CT scan in soft tissue masses without obvious ossification (Kulwin & Binkovitz, 2009), thus supporting our claim that heterotopic cartilage formation requires OXPHOS activation.

We used FOP-iMSCs as a chondrocyte precursor in this in vitro study. Lineage tracing studies identified several precursors of HO in FOP model mice (Dey et al, 2016), one of which is FAPs in muscle tissues (Lees-Shepard et al, 2018). FAPs are involved in the regeneration of injured muscle tissues (Joe et al, 2010), and GSEA in this study also showed the enrichment of genes related to FAPs after pinch injury. It is of interest that this enrichment was down-regulated by IACS treatment.

The activation of FAPs may vary across different differentiation processes. Specifically, in chondrogenic differentiation, we propose that FAP activation is characterized by the accumulation of PDGFRα-positive cells and the expression of chondrogenic marker genes. Immunohistochemical studies have demonstrated that FAP activation is linked with enhanced mitochondrial biogenesis. IACS treatment, while not significantly affecting proliferation or cell death, resulted in a reduced number of PDGFRα-positive cells. Collectively, these findings indicate that FAPs rely on OXPHOS as an energy source for activation. Consequently, IACS treatment inhibits FAP activation, leading to the emergence of cells that are negative for both PDGFRα and SOX9, akin to fibroblastic cells.

We found IACS administration to dramatically reduce Inhba expression, which encodes a subunit of Activin A, in pinch-injury lesions (Fig 5E). Activin A, as a cytokine, is secreted by a range of innate immune cells, such as neutrophils, monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells, and can be produced by injured soft tissues (Phillips et al, 2009). In the conditional global knock-in mouse model expressing Acvr1R206H, Activin A expression was also observed in fibroblastic regions and ectopic chondrocytes (Convente et al, 2018). Although it is unclear which cells in injured tissues are targets of IACS, systemic reduction of this vital cytokine by IACS is beneficial for preventing disease progression, as demonstrated by HO inhibition at uninjured sites in this study. Future experiments using more discriminating and quantitative methods, such as single-cell RNA sequencing, will be vital for further exploration of this mechanism.

Our data indicated that OXPHOS is a critical downstream pathway of mTORC1 in chondrogenesis. However, the mechanism by which OXPHOS induces chondrogenic differentiation is not yet known. OXPHOS is the principal process for ATP production and impacts a wide range of biological processes, including cell growth. OXPHOS contributes to cell growth by promoting aspartate synthesis through its role as an electron acceptor (Birsoy et al, 2015; Sullivan et al, 2015). Cell growth, however, is unnecessary for the induction of chondrogenic differentiation because IACS treatment inhibited differentiation without affecting cell growth. In acquired HO from a burn injury, ATP hydrolysis with apyrase decreased SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation, thus inhibiting HO formation (Peterson et al, 2014). Considering the importance of BMP signaling in FOP, this mechanism may also contribute to HO inhibition by IACS administration. In 3D pellet formation experiments, IACS treatment significantly inhibited matrix formation. Alpha-ketoglutarate is an essential intermediate of the TCA cycle and a rate-limiting cofactor of prolyl 4-hydroxylase (Johnson et al, 2000). The hydroxylation of proline residues by prolyl 4-hydroxylase serves to stabilize collagen helices (Stegen et al, 2019), whereas OXPHOS inhibition by NO inhibits matrix formation by chondrocytes (Johnson et al, 2000). These data together suggest the involvement of matrix formation as a principal contributing function of OXPHOS in chondrogenic differentiation.

IACS administration markedly reduced HO formation without causing abnormalities in the heart, liver, kidney, and lung (Fig S8A and B). Physiological endochondral ossification, a crucial process for longitudinal growth, occurs in growth plates at the ends of the long tubular bones of growing limbs (Kronenberg, 2003). Disease onset in most FOP patients occurs when the growth plate is still open. Although there is an analogous process in HO, the role of mitochondrial activity differs. Because the growth plate is an avascular tissue, chondrocytes in the growth plates are programmed to function independently from mitochondrial respiration (Yao et al, 2019). HO usually occurs in vascularized and well-oxygenated soft tissues, and develops much faster than the growth plate development, so heterotopic cartilage formation is likely dependent on OXPHOS. IACS inhibition may thus have little effect on growth plates and may be exploited as an advantage for selective therapeutic application.

Our study highlights the contributions of mitochondrial biogenesis and OXPHOS activity to the initiation and development of HO in FOP, thus expanding the breadth of FOP disease etiology to energy metabolism, which has not received much attention until now. Altogether, we believe targeting OXPHOS is a promising therapeutic strategy for FOP.