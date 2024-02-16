EnerSys intends to grow South Carolina footprint by establishing new operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), a global leader in energy storage systems and solutions, today announced it plans to grow the company’s South Carolina footprint by establishing new operations in Greenville County. The $500 million investment has the potential to create 500 new jobs.

EnerSys manufactures batteries, chargers and power systems for use in a variety of end markets including telecommunications, broadband, data centers, industrial utilities, warehouse and logistics, aerospace, defense and transportation. The company also recently launched its Fast Charge and Storage system, which provides energy storage and management for various applications including dynamic, fast charging for electric vehicles. Over the past 100 years, the company has grown into a global leader for stored energy solutions and systems serving more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries.

A manufacturing operation in Sumter is one of the company’s 15 North American locations. EnerSys intends to build a 500,000-square-foot, lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility on approximately 140 acres in the Augusta Grove business park in Greenville. The planned operation, which will be the company’s second in South Carolina, will manufacture various form factors of lithium-ion cells for commercial, industrial and defense applications, with a production capacity of four-gigawatt hours (4GWh) per year.

Operations are targeted to be online in late 2027. Individuals interested in joining the EnerSys team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We recognize Greenville as an emerging hub for high-tech companies with an attractive talent pool in a thriving community. EnerSys is accelerating the global clean energy transition by significantly expanding our production of lithium-ion batteries across a broad range of end markets and applications. With the support of South Carolina and Greenville County, this factory will help us meet our customers’ needs, including those with specific manufacturing requirements for domestic-sourced batteries.” -EnerSys President and CEO David M. Shaffer

“Congratulations to EnerSys and Greenville County on a partnership that brings new opportunities to South Carolina. The Upstate is set for significant transformation with an extraordinary $500 million investment, accompanied by the creation of 500 new jobs. This investment will shape the region's future, fostering sustained prosperity for South Carolina in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased that EnerSys chose South Carolina to increase its statewide presence and host such a large operation. Our pro-business climate and prepared workforce make it possible for companies to start, grow and thrive in a place they enjoy calling home.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County is proud to welcome EnerSys to South Carolina’s Upstate. Although growing, this community maintains a reputation for serving and helping one another. We look forward to including EnerSys and its team members in our Greenville family as we evolve into a long-lasting and successful partnership.” -Chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Bruce Bannister

“Greenville welcomes EnerSys to our county and is grateful to its team for selecting our community to expand its technological capabilities. The company's investment is a testament to Greenville's diverse and robust manufacturing environment and highly skilled workforce.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

FIVE FAST FACTS