Miramar Group Leverages Customer Data with SAP Emarsys to Power Up Customer Journey

Hong Kong, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Miramar Group, one of the largest Hong Kong-based hospitality, shopping and travel conglomerates, is leveraging SAP Emarsys to elevate its customer experience operations by harmonizing customer data from diverse business units.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Miramar Group is a diversified service-oriented conglomerate with an array of businesses including hotels, serviced apartments, property rental, restaurants, as well as travel services in Hong Kong and mainland China.

To support its multi-faceted operations, the Group has embarked on a company-wide digital transformation by unifying multiple IT systems and enhancing data analysis capabilities with more structured data. With SAP Emarsys, the Group integrates customer data from various business units and leverages segmented data to streamline different stages in the customer journey, such as reservations and online shopping.

Mabel Ho, Senior Marketing Manager, Digital Marketing, Miramar Group noted, "A comprehensive and detailed understanding of our customers underlies the foundation of our customer experience operations and in many ways contributes to our business success. Personalization is essentially data-driven. By taking steps to better understand our customers, we can deliver tailor-made messages and the right product offerings. SAP Emarsys equips us with a data-driven landscape to enhance connections with customers through emails, paving the way towards a more enriching customer experience."

Esmond Tong, Managing Director of SAP Hong Kong, said, "In response to the fast-paced changes in the marketplace, global brands are engaging customers on their own terms - supporting their journey and ensuring a positive experience. By leveraging SAP Emarsys, the Miramar Group and other future-proven companies are building up customer engagement across all channels and ensuring excellent experiences."

Going forward, Miramar Group plans to leverage SAP Emarsys's Smart Insights, utilizing its inherent AI modelling and machine learning, to develop an in-depth understanding of the customer lifecycle. The solution will facilitate the Group to define customers into five distinct groups (lead, first-time buyer, active customer, defecting customer and inactive customer) so that the Group can deliver highly personalized content to the customer accordingly.

For more information about SAP Emarsys or request a product demo, please go to https://emarsys.com/demo/.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com/hk.

About Miramar Group

Established in Hong Kong in 1957, Miramar Group is a diversified service-oriented business group with a portfolio that includes stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and travel services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Miramar Group has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1970 (HKEx Stock Code: 71) and is a member of the Henderson Land Group.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

