ChuanQi IP Releases The Story Movie For Its "MIR2M : The Grandmaster"

Seoul, South Korea, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WEMADE (CEO: Henry Chang), has officially unveiled the story movie of the new blockchain-based idle RPG, "MIR2M : The Grandmaster," on its official YouTube channel.

This video introduces the background story of "MIR2M : The Grandmaster," depicting the origin of the Central Continent and the fierce attacks by demons who have taken control of the continent from the original inhabitants. The inhabitants of this continent are forced to flee to the Empyrean Isle to escape the onslaught.

The Empyrean Isle is a hidden island where descendants of ancient martial artists secretly continue their training, serving as the main stage for this new game.

Users can embark on a journey to become a Grandmaster, progressing from Shadow Master through training after seeking refuge in the Empyrean Isle from the Central Continent.

Pre-registration is available on the official website, Google Play, and Apple App Store starting from January 11, with pre-order gifts including a Shadow Master Transfer Card, Grade 4 Legendary Equipment Box, and a limited-edition costume.

The story movie of "MIR2M : The Grandmaster" can be viewed on the official YouTube channel "MIR2M World."

Reference Sites:

"MIR2M : The Grandmaster" Official Site: https://bit.ly/3vAuiC7

"MIR2M : The Grandmaster" Story Movie: https://youtu.be/nzuYsuLjkaw

WEMIX PLAY Official Site: https://wemixplay.com/

