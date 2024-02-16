North America’s First Catholic Trade College Opening Fall 2024

The College of St. Joseph the Worker is Taking a New Approach to Higher Education, Pairing a Bachelor of Arts in Catholic Studies With Skilled Trades Training

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The College of St. Joseph the Worker is Steubenville’s newest certified college, opening in Fall 2024. They are now accepting applications.

Located about 40 miles west of Pittsburgh, the college opens at a time when the escalating costs of higher education are under constant scrutiny, and skilled labor has become more difficult to find.

As North America’s first Catholic trade college, they are taking a new approach to higher education, pairing a Bachelor of Arts in Catholic Studies with skilled training in one of four areas: carpentry, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. The program includes three years of study and hands-on training in Steubenville and three years as a full-time apprentice, preferably within the state where the student wishes to pursue a career. Students will receive broad training across all trades offered, as well as in-depth training in their specific trade.

By teaching Catholic studies, while offering training in skilled and dignified labor, they aim to form students into effective and committed members of their communities, all while offering students an affordable education.

The school’s tuition is $15,000 per year for the first three years and $5,000 per year for the last three. Students will begin making a salary in the second year of their studies – a model which ensures the opportunity to graduate debt-free.

The college recently hosted their Blue Collar Scholars event to introduce their mission to the local community, as well as business leaders throughout the area. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the headquarters and workshop, learn about the college’s mission and meet team leaders, such as Jacob Imam, Founder, and Mike Sullivan, President.

For additional information on the college or for individuals or businesses interested in making a donation, visit www.collegeofstjoseph.com – all donations are tax deductible.

“We’re thrilled to be able to combine the trades with spiritual formation. This brings qualified individuals to the workforce, and our unique model helps students to gain a high-paying career and graduate debt-free,” said Jacob Imam, Founder.

“As the first Catholic trade college with this model in North America, we believe that education should not be a financially crippling extension of adolescence, but a genuine formation of the adult person – one that draws on the collected wisdom of the past in order to help the present generation know, love and creatively build the world for the common good,” added Imam.

About the College of St. Joseph the Worker:

The College of St. Joseph the Worker forms students into effective and committed members of their communities by teaching them the Catholic intellectual tradition, while training them in skilled and dignified labor. They teach students to think, but also to pray, love and build.