Governor Moore Announces $90 Million to Support Moore-Miller Administration’s Climate Agenda

Published: 2/16/2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced $90 million to support the Moore-Miller Administration’s climate agenda. The previously unallocated funding from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund (SEIF) will be placed in the Moore-Miller Administration’s FY2025 budget proposal as one-time funding to advance implementation of the Climate Solutions Now Act and the Maryland Department of Environment’s Climate Plan, which together will help make Maryland more competitive.

“Climate justice is economic justice – and we are here to ensure that the clean energy transition brings everyone along, and not just some,” said Gov. Moore. “I’m very clear about the fact that $90 million won’t solve our climate challenges in Maryland but today, we make an important down-payment on a more sustainable future — a future where the air is cleaner, where our energy grid is more resilient, and where power is drawn from nature, instead of being in conflict with it. This is the Maryland we’re building and we are going to build it in partnership with the Maryland General Assembly, advocates, and community leaders.”

The Moore-Miller Administration’s FY2025 budget proposal includes more than $300 million in funding to make Maryland a leader in clean energy and the greenest state in the country. The administration is committed to its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2031 and achieving 100​% clean energy by 2035.

At least 50 percent of the funding will help uplift communities that have been historically overburdened and underserved and will be put toward three initiatives:

$17 million for grants to purchase and lease electric school buses to serve Maryland public school students;

for grants to purchase and lease electric school buses to serve Maryland public school students; $23 million for grants to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure in low and moderate income communities; and

for grants to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure in low and moderate income communities; and $50 million for grants to electrify hospitals, schools, multi-family housing, and other community buildings.

Several speakers joined Governor Moore during today’s press conference, including Maryland Department of Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain; Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky; Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Pro Tem Dana Stein; Chief Sustainability Officer Meghan Conklin; Maryland League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Kim Coble; and Green & Healthy Homes Initiative President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Ann Norton. Members of the Maryland General Assembly and more than 60 elected leaders, environmental advocates and community leaders joined in the audience.

“This critical funding will accelerate Maryland’s efforts to electrify transportation and buildings so that we can meet our climate goals,” said Maryland Department of Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We want all Marylanders to enjoy the monetary, health, and environmental benefits from switching to clean homes and clean cars, which means installing heat pumps and driving electric vehicles.”

“Governor Moore has made clear from day one that his administration is committed to confronting climate change and today’s announcement illustrates the urgency attached to that pledge,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul G. Pinsky. “These strategic investments will allow Maryland to charge forward more quickly on several critical initiatives and to do so with an eye toward promoting equity throughout the state. The investments also illustrate why Maryland is rightly considered a national leader in battling the impacts on climate change head-on.”

“The Governor’s announcement of the $90 million investment supporting the implementation of the Climate Solutions Now Act will have a measurable impact,” said Senator Brian Feldman. “These much-needed and targeted investments in historically overburdened and underserved communities are the first step towards a more sustainable future.”

“With the proposed $300 million investment to support implementation of the Climate Solutions Now Act, land preservation and Bay restoration, Governor Moore is positioning Maryland to be a leader in clean energy and the greenest State in the country,” said Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Pro Tem Dana Stein.

“We are very pleased about Governor Moore’s newly announced investments in building electrification, EV infrastructure, and electric school buses,” said Maryland League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Kim Coble. “These investments will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also help build healthy and sustainable communities across Maryland.”

“Governor Moore’s commitment to utilize $90 million from the SEIF to start tangible work to advance the Climate Pollution Reduction Plan builds a framework for the state to ensure we reach our climate goals in a way that not only protects our environment but also promotes equity and opportunity for every Marylander,” said Green & Healthy Homes Initiative President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Ann Norton.





###