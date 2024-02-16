Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator

AZERBAIJAN, February 16 - 16 February 2024, 19:09

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Munich, as per the latter’s request.

Amos Hochstein conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security fondly recalled joint partnership with President Ilham Aliyev since 1990s in projects involving cooperation between Azerbaijan and USA and export of hydrocarbon resources from the Caspian Sea to the world markets. He noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country in the region.

The meeting discussed development of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan’s role in this process as well as cooperation within the COP29 framework. They also shared their opinions on the US-Azerbaijan bilateral relations.

