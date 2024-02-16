Submit Release
Sen. Nick Miller Announces State Funding to Preserve Three Farms in Lehigh and Northampton Counties 

February 16, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced that three farms in the Lehigh and Northampton counties will receive state funding to forever preserve them from residential or commercial development.  

“Agriculture is a critical component to the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “However, many of our farmers are struggling. Without our farms, we lose access to so many benefits, including fresh food and jobs. By preserving these farms, we are guaranteeing future generations will have the same access we do. I will continue to advocate to bring funding to our local agriculture specialists.”   

In Lehigh County, a 154-acre crop farm owned by Weinhofer Farms LLC in Whitehall Township will be preserved. In Northampton County, $552,772 in state funding will preserve two farms, including a 33-acre crop farm owned by Jody L. and Megan M. Snyder in Lehigh Township and a 16-acre crop farm owned by Weinhofer Farms LLC #3 in East Allen Township. 

“Over the decades, so much of our farmland has been purchased and utilized for other purposes,” added Miller. “Let’s protect what we still have by investing in their future.” 

In this round of funding, 1,519 acres on 22 farms in 11 counties across the commonwealth are now preserved. The development rights were approved for purchase by the State Land Preservation Board, representing more than $5.8 million in investments.  

