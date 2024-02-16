Sympleaf Sport CBD Announces Partnership with Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Expert Amy Kiser Schemper

Amy Kiser Schemper, certified personal trainer and fitness expert.

As I navigate the physical and mental challenges of my 40s, CBD is my recovery compass, guiding me through intense workouts and reminding me age is just a number and wellness is a lifelong journey.” — Ryan Dills, co-founder of Sympleaf Wellness

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sympleaf Sport CBD, a holistic whole health brand featuring products developed to complement an active lifestyle, is excited to announce the addition of BodyFit by Amy certified personal trainer and fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper to its roster of world-class athletes and sports ambassadors. An advocate of an uplifting, positive, and weight-inclusive approach to fitness and nutrition, Amy's motto, "Be where you are today," exemplifies her commitment to making fitness accessible to everyone and her belief that if you "just show up," you can be successful- an ethos very close to the Sympleaf Sport CBD core values, as it passion lies in helping athletes on every level.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of the 10th Anniversary of the BodyFit by Amy YouTube channel, which has nearly 900K subscribers and has earned over 100 million lifetime views as she helps people worldwide fall in love with fitness. Sympleaf Sport CBD co-founder Ryan Dills recently met up with Amy in her studio, where they recorded a series of workouts, which will post weekly to Amy’s channel. Short content around each workout will also be available on the Sympleaf Sport CBD Instagram and the BodyFit by Amy Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Check out the first workout, which posted this Monday.

"Training with Bodyfit by Amy was intense, and the fact that she's incredibly accessible thanks to her YouTube channel and social media, I'm able to stay engaged with my fitness goals, creating a further appreciation for why we started Sympleaf Sport CBD," said Ryan Dills, co-founder of Sympleaf Wellness. "As I navigate both the physical and mental challenges of my 40s, CBD becomes my recovery compass, guiding me through intense workouts and reminding me that age is just a number and wellness is a lifelong journey."

Sympleaf Sport's focus on product development for athletes has propelled its expansion into the sports marketing arena, which includes a partnership with professional teams, the Atlanta Braves, the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators, and the NLL Georgia Swarm. Athletes include World Surf League (WSL) star and Olympian Brisa Hennessy, who recently placed third in the WSL Lexus Pipe Pro, CrossFit star Kyra Milligan, and pro fisherman/waterman Mike Hennessy to its roster of sports ambassadors. These efforts further align with its support of nonprofit affiliations, such as the Kyle Pease Foundation, which empowers disabled athletes by creating platforms geared towards participation for all in sports.

Sympleaf Sport CBD is honored to partner with BodyFit by Amy and all its athlete partners. It is committed to providing safe, effective, and high-quality CBD products and continuing its mission of promoting holistic health and wellness through high-quality CBD products.

For more information on Sympleaf Sport and its product offerings, visit https://sympleafsport.com. Follow Sympleaf on Instagram at @SympleafSport.

