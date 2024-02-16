Far from predictable

Would you predict that life could exist on Titan? The moon of Saturn is the only other place in the Solar System with liquid lakes, rivers, and seas on its surface. This sounds like a recipe for life — except Titan’s liquids are ethane and methane, not water. Still, the possibility of life there remains intriguing. Titan is one of our picks for the best places in the Solar System to look for life. Pictured: Radar images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft show lakes on Titan's surface in false color. Image: NASA et al.

India’s space program is increasingly ambitious. The Indian space program has been around since 1963, mostly focusing on the practical and immediate benefits of space to the nation. India now has its sights set higher, with recent missions to Mars and the Moon and new ambitions for human spaceflight. Learn why in our interview with Gurbir Singh, the author of “The Indian Space Programme: India's Incredible Journey from the Third World towards the First.”