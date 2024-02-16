Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association elects officers

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Regine Thompson was elected president of the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association.

The organization, open to all state district magistrate judges, elected officers to serve in 2024.

Thompson serves in Republic County of the 12th Judicial District. She succeeds District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone, who completed one term as president. Boone serves in Gove County of the 23rd Judicial District.

“I am very excited to work with magistrate judges across the state and the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association board,” Thompson said.

Thompson has served as a district magistrate judge since 2020. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Before becoming a district magistrate judge, Thompson practiced law for 23 years with her husband at Thompson & Thompson, P.A.

Other officers elected were:

District Magistrate Judge Rebecca Stewart, first vice president. She serves in Chautauqua County of the 14th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Ron Sylvester, second vice president. He serves in Kingman County of the 30th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge John McEntee, third vice president. He serves in Johnson County, which is the 10th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Shannon Schmidt, secretary. She serves in Smith County of the 17th Judicial District.

District Magistrate Judge Scott McPherson, treasurer. He serves in Harper County of the 30th Judicial District.

Elected to serve as members at large were: