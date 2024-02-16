Submit Release
Soaring to New Heights: Flight Standard LLC Redefines Excellence in S-70 Helicopter Training and Maintenance

Flight Standard LLC pioneers rotary-wing training, evaluations, and maintenance for S-70 helicopters, fostering excellence and innovation in aviation.

Flight Standard LLC raises the bar in rotary-wing capabilities. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and efficiency delivers top-notch training and maintenance for the S-70 helicopter community.”
— Robert Briggs - Founder & CEO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Standard LLC, a leader in rotary-wing aviation, is proud to unveil a transformative approach to training and maintenance within the S-70 helicopter community. Rooted in their commitment to excellence, they are dedicated to advancing proficiency, safety, and operational readiness for operators and aviators.

Elevating Training and Evaluations:

Their primary mission centers on providing unmatched training and evaluations. Focused on the S-70 helicopter, the company is leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver comprehensive programs that set new standards for operational readiness, effectiveness, and safety. By combining technology with rigorous training, we aim to elevate mission success across the S-70 helicopter community, ensuring operators are well-prepared and confident in the field.

Affordable Advancements in Aviation:

Committed to advancing aviation expertise affordably, Flight Standard LLC's second mission is to deliver cost-effective, cutting-edge S-70 helicopter pilot training. They provide aviators with comprehensive, state-of-the-art training programs that hone their skills and instill a deep understanding of S-70 technology. Through innovation and efficiency, they make high-quality helicopter pilot training accessible, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared to work with confidence, precision, and safety.

Comprehensive Maintenance Programs:

In addition to their groundbreaking training initiatives, they feel proud to offer a comprehensive maintenance program for the S-70 fleet. Flight Standard LLC's maintenance programs include regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and timely component replacements. Leveraging advanced diagnostic tools and technologies, the company identify potential issues before they escalate, minimizing downtime and optimizing the overall performance of the aircraft.

Their highly skilled maintenance teams, with over 15 years of experience with the S-70, adhere to rigorous industry standards to service and maintain the fleet, fostering critical problem-solving skills required in the field.

For more information about our pioneering programs, visit https://www.s70dpe.com/

About Company:

Flight Standard LLC is a leading provider of rotary-wing training and maintenance solutions, dedicated to empowering operators and aviators within the S-70 helicopter community. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and efficiency, we set new standards in the aviation industry.

Robert Briggs
Flight Standard LLC
+1 208-957-1362
email us here

