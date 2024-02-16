Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Opportunities and Challenges in the $3.5 Billion Market by 2031 | CAGR of 6.4%

Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Report

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.4% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.

The key factors that drive the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market growth are the rise in the prevalence of lung cancer, COPD, asthma, emphysema, and others across the world. Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population is the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, elderly people are more susceptible to lung disease. According to a report published by the American Cancer Society, it was estimated that about 236,740 new cases of lung cancer was diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022. Furthermore, it was estimated that most of people diagnosed with lung cancer in the U.S. are 65 or older.



𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, the market is segmented into portable PFT devices and complete PFT systems. The portable PFT device segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and other lung-related disorder which increases the demand for non-invasive tests that measure the capacity of lung.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the pulmonary function testing devices market is segmented into spirometry, lung volume, gas exchange testing, maximal voluntary ventilation, and others. In 2021, the spirometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dominance of this segment is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of asthma and other lung-related disorders across the world.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, asthma, chronic shortness of breath, restrictive lung disease, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of COPD among adults.

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital's segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021 and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the number of patients visit to hospitals for the diagnosis of lung-related disorders across the world.



Important years considered in the Pulmonary Function Testing Devices study:

Historical year – 2018-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2031 [** unless otherwise stated]



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



