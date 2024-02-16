Circle Turbomart Elevates Customer Experience with Unifonic

Circle Turbomart, a leading quick commerce player announces strategic collaboration with Unifonic, a pioneer in cloud communication solutions.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Turbomart, a leading player in the quick commerce industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Unifonic, a pioneer in cloud communication solutions. This marks a significant milestone in Circle Turbomart's commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience and is set to redefine the customer experience by introducing enhanced security measures and a more personalized communication channel.

Unifonic is the Middle East's leading customer engagement platform, trusted by over 5000 of the world's most customer-centric companies. With Unifonic, Circle Turbomart is aspiring to streamline multi-channel communications with one platform to empower its customer-centric approach, a value that is central to the platform’s business values.

"Our collaboration with Unifonic is all about putting our customers at the center of everything we do. We believe in not just delivering products swiftly but ensuring our customers feel secure and well-supported throughout their journey with Circle Turbomart," said Altaf AlThekair, Founder & CEO at Circle Turbomart.

"We are thrilled to be part of Circle Turbomart's journey. By working together, we further cement our commitment to providing exceptional customer experience and to enhancing the E-Commerce experience. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our efforts to redefine online shopping experiences." said Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-founder Unifonic.

Elevating Security and Trust: The integration of One-Time Passwords (OTP) is a key feature of this partnership, adding an extra layer of security to customer data. This step is a testament to Circle Turbomart's commitment to maintaining the trust and privacy of its valued customers.

Real Connections, Real Time: As part of this collaboration, Circle Turbomart is introducing Circle WhatsApp, a new communication channel powered by Unifonic. This platform is designed to foster real-time, personalized communication between the company and its customers. It's not just about transactions; it's about building a relationship.

In addition to enhanced security users will now also be able to have a direct line of communication with the platform through WhatsApp. Customers can seek assistance, track orders, and receive updates in real-time, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

Circle Turbomart and Unifonic are united in their mission to set new standards for customer-centric business practices. This collaboration is a testament to the belief that when businesses prioritize their customers, everyone benefits.

Circle Turbomart remains at the forefront of the quick commerce revolution, constantly striving to provide not only swift deliveries but also a secure and enjoyable customer journey. The collaboration with Unifonic aligns seamlessly with this vision, as both companies join forces to set new standards in the industry.