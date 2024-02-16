China Matters' Features: Sharing Green Development Concept with the World

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Over the last decades, China has emerged as a leader in the world's afforestation efforts. From 2000 to 2017, China contributed a fourth of the global increment of forest area, more than any other country in the world. China's eco-friendly development is making the world much greener.

China and the world are joining hands for a greener future

The reason why China has made such remarkable achievements is that China has been adhering to the concept of green development that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Many villages across the country have taken on a new look in the past 20 years. Yucun Village in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, used to live on mining and cement production, which caused severe ecological damage. Today, the small village has embarked on a path of eco-friendly tourism through industrial transformation, and has been awarded Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organization.

China also shares its green development experience with the world. At the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China announced eight steps to support high-quality B&R cooperation, including continuing to promote green development. In Angola, Chinese engineers brought clean drinking water to people living in the arid wilderness. In Ecuador, the China-built hydropower station delivers clean energy to around 220,000 local households while endeavoring to improve local biodiversity during construction and operation phases.

China Matters' animated series Xi's Thought Made Easy highlights China's green development achievements and its commitment to continue promoting the concept of sustainable development and sharing experiences with other countries to protect our shared home.

