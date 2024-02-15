MRD KEEPS IT ROLLING:

RSDP continues to deliver community support as 22 boats and OBMs distributed to Savo-Russell Communities

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) is steadily but surely moving with the delivery of services and projects to people and communities across the Solomon Islands as it handed over 22 brand new boats and Outboard Motor (OMB) Engines to Savo-Russell constituents worth 1.5 million today (Thursday 15 February 2024) at Aruligo.

The boats and 40 horsepower Suzuki OBMs were fully funded by the Government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) through its new joint partnership program with the government being implemented by MRD known as Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP).

The assistance is targeted to enhance people’s livelihood and ensure people and communities have reliable transportation to access health services, school and engage in in-come generating activities like fishing to provide for their family needs.

The boats and OMBs with SIG and PRC stickers prior to the handover ceremony.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Director of Rural Development Division (RDD) within MRD, Milfred Delemani congratulated the project beneficiaries and urged them to utilized the assets for their intended purpose to support their livelihood.

He also used the opportunity and called on the recipients to take ownership of the projects and take good care of the assets for the benefit of their communities, families and future generations.

Director Delemani also thanked Rock O Net Service Company for the boats and Lee Kwok Kuen for the provision of OMBs.

He also expressed profound gratitude to PRC for funding support to the RSDP program which enable the ministry to procure the assets.

One of the Directors of Rock O Net Service Company who supplied the boats, Desmond Saurongo acknowledged MRD for having trust in the company.

He said Rock O Net also happy to be part of the project and deliver the finish product (boats) to the beneficiaries.

“The success of Rock O Net Service would not have been possible without the firm support and confidence of the parties we work with, in this case, MRD and other stakeholders,” he said.

“Please take good care of the OBMs and boats and utilize them to the fullest. These OBMs and boats are not just vessels but they are instruments that can enhance livelihoods, enable transportation, and contribute to the growth and well-being of our people,” Mr Saurongo emphasized.

Mosses Kava, one of the recipients who spoke on behalf of the receivers also recognized Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for funding the boats and OBMs under the RSDP program.

“It’s a dream come true for many of us and therefore, we would like to thanked China (PRC) for funding support to the RSDP program which enable MRD to procure the boats and OMBs for us.

“Thank you so much China,” Mr Kava said.

Another recipient Lucy Pandy also recognized PRC and MRD for the project.

“Today I am over excited. Receiving a boat and OMB that I have dreamt of having for many years is beyond words. This is a dream come true for me and my family,” Ms Pandy expressed.

She said the project she received is a family project and will be used for fishing to generate income to support their family needs.

The projects include communities and individuals.

Rock O Net Service Company supplied boats while Lee Koo Kwen suppled OBMs.

RSDP is a partnership program between the Ministry of Rural Development the PRC aimed at improving social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of the Solomon Islands.

Core priority areas of the program are; socio-economic infrastructure development and income generating projects in all of Solomon Islands with outcome, to achieve integrated sustainable development focussing on 75% that live in remote rural areas and strengthen effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in socio-economic initiatives.

