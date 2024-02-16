Submit Release
Exercise Coastwatchers is back

RSIPF officer presents orders during the course

ERG officer presenting orders

The Australian Defence Force (ADF), National Response Department (NRD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and Emergency Response Group (ERG) of Corrections Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) have conducted a training on mission planning and orders in preparation for Exercise Coastwatchers next month.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “The planning and orders training was conducted between 5 and14 February 2024.

Commissioner Mangau says, “The course was jointly designed by ADF and RSIPF to increase capability for border surveillance missions.

Mr. Mangau says, “Officers were taught on mission planning theory then given challenging practice missions to plan in mixed teams in the newly refurbished and upgraded NRD Operations Centre that was delivered last year for the Pacific Games 2023 operation.”

“The NRD and ERG are assigned some of the most difficult missions in the community so it is important for them to continuously train and develop their capability,” says Commissioner Mangau.

He says, “The he upcoming Exercise Coastwatcher activities will continue to build on these skills and test them in larger practice missions in preparation for the National General Election 2024 and ongoing Solomon Island (SI)-Papua New Guinea (PNG) Border Operations.”

The officers performed to a very good standard during the first part of the training with excellent organisation by Supervising Director PRD, Inspector Quiro.

The next Exercise Coastwatchers will be conducted in Honiara in March this year and will include Small Boats Maintenance and Handling Course; Low Risk Search Courses; Border Surveillance Course; and a culminating Combined and Joint Exercise.

///END///

