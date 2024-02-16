AFP and RSIPF Set Future Priorities

Police Minister, Anthony Veke, and AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, and AFP Assistant Commissioner, Nigel Ryan.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioners met recently to set the agenda of the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) for the year ahead.

The RAPPP, which is now in its third year, has helped boost the RSIPF’s capabilities to keep communities safe. Through RAPPP, AFP members work closely with RSIPF officers to support the delivery of policing services to the people of Solomon Islands.

The meeting was held in Australia and was also attended by the Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, the Honourable Anthony Veke, and representatives from the AFP’s Pacific Asia Command.

Delegates who attended the meeting also reflected on the successful delivery of the 2023 Pacific Games security operation. Notably, RAPPP projects were reviewed and re-prioritised to focus on boosting RSIPF’s capability for the Pacific Games, which ensured various equipment needs were met and key infrastructure projects were delivered, including re-building of the Kukum National Traffic Centre and upgrading the RSIPF’s Police Operations Centre.

Training and development opportunities have also been a big focus of the RAPPP, with training was provided across a range of areas including investigations, intelligence, forensics, aviation, public order management and close personal protection.

AFP further affirmed its commitment to supporting the RSIPF with the upcoming security arrangements around the country’s National General Elections in April, particularly by providing essential development and resources in the lead-up.

AFP Commander, Heath Davies, said the AFP is committed and ready to support the RSIPF throughout the important operation.

“The AFP has shown it is a trusted and reliable partner to help deliver large-scale operations, as demonstrated through the safe and successful 2023 Pacific Games,” Commander Davies said.

“The AFP is looking forward to another successful year of delivering the RAPPP, as we continue to help build the capacity and capability of the RSIPF, based on their needs,” Commander Davies said.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, said the RSIPF is thankful to the AFP for its continuous support provided to the RSIPF.

“Preparing for milestones like the 2023 Pacific Games and 2024 National General Elections contributes to building a stronger operational partnership between the AFP and RSIPF to combat crime in the region,” Commissioner Mangau said.

He praised AFP for always supporting the RSIPF’s journey every step of the way.

//End//