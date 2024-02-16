PRESS RELEASE – Early school year present for Puleia & Papa from Germany.

The completion of a partnership project with Puleia & Papa Primary School will be celebrated with a ceremony on the 16th February 2024. For this project the German Embassy in Wellington contributed over $21,500 Samoa Tala worth of floor tiles and tile fix to upgrade the classrooms.

Project Manager to the German Consul’s Office in Samoa Afoa Stefan Szegedi stated “During a visit to the school recently it was clear they had a great need with regards to floor tiles for the classrooms. This upgrade with the floor tiles to the classrooms will ensure the students and teachers work in a cleaner and germ free environment. Covid-19 has taught us the importance for children to learn in a clean and healthy classroom.”

Afoa Stefan Szegedi also added “Our German Consul’s office has always emphasized the importance of providing assistance towards the education sector of Samoa. At the same time it is also vital that resources are given to the big Island of Savaii. The children of Savaii belong and will play a vital role towards the future of Samoa”.

Puleia & Papa Primary School Principal Talalafai Toma Amosa expressed his sincerer appreciation for the project “This project is of great benefit for the school. These benefits from the project make the parents feel happy, they don’t need to supply mats for the classroom floor. It also makes the teaching environment clean. Next this is the minimum service standard that our school needs. ”

To celebrate the successful conclusion of this partnership project, a special ceremony will be held on Friday at Puleia & Papa Primary School.

ENDS.

SOURCE – German Consul in Samoa