NEW NOVEL BY BESTSELLING AUTHOR CATAPULTS PRESENT-DAY TECH ANGT INTO THE FUTURE
2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY by William E. Jefferson
Powerful reminder of the potent messages art carries.”UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Artificial Intelligence advances across the globe with inexorable speed, untold predictions of promise and peril amass. That has not been lost on Amazon bestselling author William E. Jefferson, who has just launched his new book, 2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY, which catapults present-day technology angst into a stunning future-cast of tomorrow.
— Vincent Dublado, Literary Titan
In this very literary work following Jefferson’s acclaimed Presence, the Play, it is set in Onglander, where crimes are tried on stage and the accused must act while donning masks. The better the act, the greater the prospect of acquittal; to refuse, to be real and transparent, brings swift condemnation.
2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY is equally terrifying and thrilling, but it’s also a heartwarming tale of unswerving determination, resilience, and hope. In an age of brimming technological advancement, 2102 pays homage to those locked out, cast aside, cowering and unseen.
Richly spirited, the heroine of the novel could possibly be Joan of Arc, mystically incarnate in 2102. Yet no one really knows for sure.
Alias or not, the riveting character goes by the name of Margin, and she travels into the future with Lesser Light, the moon also incarnate, and Shadow the same. Their mission is to seek out the marginalized, those who abide in the shadows and lesser light.
They set their sights on 2102, to see what’s happened to the future, now marginalized. The trio, though, needs an official record of what takes place in the future, so they choose a poet named Quillingsworth to be their scribe. Quillingsworth lives in Poet’s Lodge—a current-day setting that’s most enchanting. Quill and his blue-headed parrot, Loreto, join the trio, forming a quartet called the Eventide Ensemble.
Jefferson is no stranger to the literary world. In Presence, the Play, he has written an allegorical tale woven across multiple levels: Christian theology, media critique, the hero’s journey, poetic reimagining of classic works, and sheer entertainment. All wrapped in an exploration of the concept of presence and its many manifestations, both divine and mundane. The meticulously crafted storyline evokes the imaginative prose of J.R.R. Tolkien, the spirited perception of C. S. Lewis, and the dramatic flair of Dante’s Divine Comedy.
Jefferson already has fans among the literary critics:
“More like a fantastically acted film than words on a page.” – Amy Lignor, Feathered Quill
“Jefferson has done a phenomenal job crafting his story.” – Reader Views
“Brilliant storytelling, adventure and much to ponder.” -- Charlotte Walker, LoveReading UK
“A thoroughly engrossing tale of light vs. darkness.” –The Prairies Book Review
“Powerful reminder of the potent messages art carries.” --Vincent Dublado, Literary Titan
In today’s culture, dominated more and more by distant, discarnate, mediated experience and AI-generated perfect pitch, 2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY takes readers on a journey where wisdom and human worth prevail.
2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
William E. Jefferson holds an MTh in Theology and Media from the University of Edinburgh, and an MA in Communication from the Wheaton Graduate School. He serves on the board of the Marshall McLuhan Initiative (MMI) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and is an active member and supporter of the Media Ecology Association, as well as the Institute of General Semantics. The author of several books, Jefferson is the creator of the mystical Isle of Estillyen, beyond of the Storied Sea, introduced in his debut novel, Messages from Estillyen (www.estillyen.com). Concerning the worth of words, he offers the following: “The notion that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ comes forth as naught when one considers that Edgar Allan Poe used a mere thirteen words to write ‘All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.’”
William Jefferson
William Jefferson, Author
email us here