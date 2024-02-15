Governor Cooper Announces District Court Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, February 15 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Douglas Green to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 17, serving Alamance County. Green will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Richard Champion.

“Doug Green is a highly accomplished attorney and brings years of legal experience to this position,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for his willingness to step up and am confident he will serve the people of Alamance County with distinction.”

Green currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General in the North Carolina Department of Justice. Previously, Green worked as an attorney with Smith Giles, PLLC, and in the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office. Green received his Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, his Masters in Business Administration from Elon University and his Juris Doctor from the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

