Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,833 in the last 365 days.

Good2bSocial Partners with Casted to Elevate Law Firm Podcasting

Good2bSocial logo

Good2bSocial announces a powerful new partnership with Casted, the leading podcast and video marketing platform for B2B marketers.

The core objective of this partnership is not only to provide law firms with the tools they need but also the strategic acumen to ensure their voices are not just heard, but also valued. ”
— Guy Alvarez
UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good2bSocial, the newly acquired digital marketing division of Best Lawyers, is thrilled to announce a powerful new partnership with Casted, the leading podcast and video marketing platform for B2B marketers. This collaboration is set to transform how law firms approach their marketing strategies, offering unparalleled opportunities to amplify their voice and share their unique legal insights through the engaging medium of video podcasting.

"We are tremendously excited to join forces with Casted," says Guy Alvarez, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Good2bSocial. "This partnership is more than a combination of services; it represents a fundamental shift in how legal professionals can connect with their audience. Our expertise in digital marketing, tailored specifically for the legal sector, complements Casted's robust hosting and analytic capabilities to create an experience that truly resonates with clients and colleagues alike."

Casted brings to the table its sophisticated hosting and analytics platform, allowing firms to gain actionable insights into listener behavior and preferences. With these tools, attorneys can fine-tune their content to address the topics and concerns that matter most to their audience.

Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO & Co-Founder of Casted, comments on the collaboration, "Video and podcasting provides a unique platform for thought leadership and connection. Our platform is designed to create a premium experience for viewers, and by partnering with Good2bSocial, we're able to extend this opportunity to the legal sector, where the power of expertise can truly shine."

With Good2bSocial at the helm of podcast production and strategy, and Casted spearheading the hosting and analytics, law firms are positioned to craft engaging, informative, and influential podcasts that stand out in a crowded market.

For more information on how this partnership can benefit your firm, or to schedule a free consultation and demo, contact Good2bSocial today.

Contact:
For more information about Good2bSocial, visit https://good2bsocial.com
For more information about Casted, visit www.casted.us.

Beth Winstead
Good2bSocial
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Good2bSocial Partners with Casted to Elevate Law Firm Podcasting

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more