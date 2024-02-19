Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,057 in the last 365 days.

Real Music Fest to Showcase Live Bands, Fashion, and Young Talent in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio — Real Music Records is thrilled to announce the inaugural Real Music Fest, set to take place on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am to 4pm

The Real Music Festival is more than just a gathering—it's an opportunity for our youth to showcase their talents and shape the future of fashion, music, and entertainment,”
— Prophocey CEO of Real Music Records
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Music Fest, curated by Prophocey, CEO, and award-winning Christian Hip Hop Artist, promises to be the premier youth-centered event in Columbus, Ohio. Featuring a dynamic lineup of live bands, a fashion showcase highlighting the city's emerging designers and models, and a talent competition spotlighting fifteen gifted individuals from across the city, Real Music Fest is set to captivate attendees with its diverse array of entertainment.

The festival will offer an immersive experience for participants and attendees alike, providing a platform for young talent to express themselves positively and explore future career opportunities. With its focus on creativity, community, and empowerment, Real Music Fest aims to inspire the next generation of artists, musicians, and performers.

For all participants, the submission criteria for the youth competition are as follows:
All submissions should be in MP4 video format

Videos should be between 1 minute to 1 minute 30 seconds in length

Submissions must be emailed to RealMusicR1@gmail.com, with the video attached

Each video submission must include a registration ticket number

By submitting videos, participants grant Real Music Fest permission to use the footage for marketing and advertising purposes

Real Music Records, a prominent Christian hip-hop label based in Columbus, Ohio, is renowned for its award-winning Artist Development Program. Prophocey, the CEO, was honored with the "Community Service" award in 2020 for his contributions to the local music scene.

With a remarkable passing rate of 96.8%, the Artist Development Program has produced top-tier talent, some of whom were featured alongside Prophocey on GoodDay Columbus on ABC6/FOX28. Additionally, several students achieved top ten placements at the 2020 Arnold Classic Kids & Teens EXPO.

Real Music Fest is poised to celebrate the achievements of these talented individuals and foster a sense of community and camaraderie among participants. Anticipated attendance at the event ranges from 1900 to 2500 attendees, including students, staff, and parents.

Prophocey
Real Music Records, llc.
+1 614-687-8708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Real Music Fest to Showcase Live Bands, Fashion, and Young Talent in Columbus, Ohio

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more