Country Star Dale Watson Roots for "Underdog" Beyoncé as Country Stations Refuse to Play her Song "Texas Hold 'Em"

Dale Watson

Dale Watson

Invites global music celebrity to appear at upcoming Ameripolitan Country Music Awards this Sunday, Feb 18

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country star Dale Watson today offered his support and encouragement to Beyoncé as she confronts possible discrimination, with country stations refusing to play her new country song, Texas Hold ‘Em. As reported in the New York Post, KYKC, an Oklahoma country station denied fans’ requests to play the song, saying “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.” The station’s comments have provoked a controversy, which Watson seeks to resolve. Beyoncé is one of the most successful touring acts in the history of the music industry.

“Beyoncé may be one of the biggest names in the world, but when it comes to country, she’s an underdog, believe it or not. It ain’t right, but there it is, and I’ve made it my personal mission for over a decade to get the underdogs of country the attention they deserve.” Watson’s Ameripolitan Country Music Awards, which are taking place on February 18, celebrates the underdogs of country, including African American performers who have made significant contributions to the genre.

He added, “If Beyoncé wants to make an appearance at the Ameripolitan Country Music Awards this weekend, I can guarantee she would receive the warmest of welcomes.”

The Ameripolitan Country Music Awards will feature a remarkable lineup of over 100 country stars who will be performing at the awards ceremony at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater.

For more information, visit https://www.ameripolitan.org/

The Ameripolitan Country Music Awards 2024 is supported by these generous sponsors: Lone Star Beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods & Kustoms, Robert’s Western World, Yellow Rose Insurance Agency

Ameripolitan is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 organization. Every penny made goes into helping musicians, DJs, venues and festivals to help each other grow and connect with likeminded people.

