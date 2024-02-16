Stevie Nicks Brings Her Legendary Music to New Orleans' Smoothie King Center

Enjoy the Sounds of the Seventies

"You Can Go Your Own Way"

Everything on this record is what I wanted to say, and I'm back to being the poet I always thought I was."” — -Stevie Nicks

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance of the iconic Stevie Nicks at the Smoothie King Center on February 28, 2024. This event promises to be an unforgettable night of music and memories, featuring the timeless talent of one of rock and roll's most enduring legends.

Stevie Nicks, known for her mystical stage presence and ethereal voice, has been captivating audiences worldwide for decades. Her illustrious career with Fleetwood Mac produced some of the most enduring songs in rock history, contributing to the soundtrack of our lives. Nicks' solo career further solidified her status as a music icon, earning her numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Attendees can expect to hear a selection of Nicks' greatest hits, including the hauntingly beautiful "Rhiannon" and the timeless classic "Landslide." These songs, among others, showcase the depth of Nicks' songwriting prowess and her unique ability to connect with fans across generations.

This performance is not just a concert; it's a celebration of music, artistry, and the enduring impact of Stevie Nicks.

We invite fans old and new to join us at the Smoothie King Center for an evening that promises to be as magical as the music itself.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the Smoothie King Center's website.

