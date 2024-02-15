Manchin Statement on the Closure of Cleveland-Cliffs Tin Mill Facility in Weirton

February 15, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement after the Cleveland-Cliffs tin mill steel facility in Weirton, West Virginia announced its closure this morning. The decision, which will result in nearly 1,000 employee layoffs in April, is a direct result of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)’s determination that imports of tin mill products from China, Canada and Germany do not sufficiently harm the domestic steel industry.

“Today’s announcement is a consequence of the International Trade Commission’s decision to turn a blind eye to nearly 1,000 hard-working employees right here in West Virginia in favor of illegally dumped and subsidized imports. Cleveland-Cliffs’ closure is an absolute injustice not only to American workers, but to the very principle of fair competition, and it will undoubtedly weaken our economic and national security.”

“Last night, I called Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President & CEO, Lourenco Goncalves as well as United Steelworkers Local 2911 President Mark Glyptis to express my solidarity with the company and its workers. I strongly urge the Administration to take this opportunity to do the right thing and recommit to revitalizing our domestic manufacturing, strengthening our supply chains, and keeping good-paying jobs right here in the Mountain State. My commitment to the cause has only grown, and I stand ready to work with Mr. Goncalves, the United Steelworkers and all of our partners in this effort to safeguard our domestic steel industry.”

Senator Manchin’s efforts to protect Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers against illegally dumped and subsidized imports: