Solis Energy, Inc. and Magos Systems Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

Strategic Technology Partnership

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solis Energy, Inc., a trusted manufacturer of highly reliable outdoor battery backup and solar systems, and Magos Systems, a leading provider of high-performance radars and AI-based software capabilities, announce the formation of a strategic technology partnership to enhance critical infrastructure protection.

Specializing in low-voltage DC applications, Solis Energy's commitment to reliable outdoor power solutions aligns with Magos Systems' advanced AI-powered radar detection technology. This collaboration signifies a mutual recognition of the exceptional quality and performance each company brings to the table.

The Magos Area Surveillance Software (MASS) is a real-time command and control system for monitoring the Magos radars input, controlling the PTZ cameras, and managing the Magos AI solution. Magos radars and MASS+AI software combine the benefits of both worlds: Magos best-in-class radars for complete detection and AI technology for accurate video-based object classification.

This innovative technology allows a single Magos radar with a PTZ camera to efficiently cover vast areas that would traditionally require multiple cameras with overlapping fields of view. Solis Energy's power products ensure that the Magos radar with PTZ camera reliably receives the continuous clean power required for the duration of their deployment while ensuring that a power failure does not provide a single-point method of knocking out the security system.

"We are excited about the synergies this partnership brings and the enhanced value it provides to our customers," said Nicole Palumbo, Director Strategic Partnerships. "By combining the strengths of Solis Energy and Magos Systems, we aim to set a new standard for reliability and performance in the industry."

“Magos and Solis Energy provide two of our most important solutions when it comes to the physical security of our utility customers”, said Steve Sinclair, Director Utilities Vertical Market, Convergint.

About Magos Systems

Magos introduces disruptive technology to the security industry with high-performance radars and AI-driven software capabilities.

By combining advanced intruder detection with accurate threat classification, Magos offers a perimeter protection solution that is both highly effective and reliable.

Magos offers advanced security solutions to various industries with extensive international experience across over 50 countries and hundreds of installations.

For further information, visit the company’s website at www.MagosSystems.com

About Solis Energy Inc.

Orlando-based Solis Energy is a privately held manufacturer of outdoor power products including Solar Generators, Battery Backup Systems, and Power Conversion components. Solis Energy’s products offer the most reliable, rugged, flexible, and cost-effective outdoor powering solutions available on the market today. Established in 2005, with thousands of systems installed, the company’s products today power vital applications and devices for public utilities, state/local/municipal government, airports, telecommunications companies, and corporate enterprises. For more information, visit www.SolisEnergy.com

News media contacts:

Solis Marketing / Solis Energy, Inc. / Marketing@SolisEnergy.com (407) 339-6786

Magos Marketing / Magos Systems / marketing@magosys.com (973) 763-9597