B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace supports partners for safer, greener airport

CANADA, February 15 - A new battery energy-storage system (BESS), developed by Coquitlam-based Moment Energy, will soon provide reliable, high-speed charging capacity for the public and fleet vehicles at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace, this innovative solution promises efficient charging and contributes to a sustainable energy ecosystem, positioning British Columbia at the forefront of a clean-energy economy.

“Providing platforms for B.C. technology companies to develop and operationalize new innovations that address real-life business challenges in a real-world environment is helping secure our province as a low-carbon leader,” said Brenda Bailey, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “This will open doors for more B.C. companies to prove their technologies and commercialize, sell and export new products and services, while creating more jobs for British Columbians.”

Moment Energy will create its BESS by repurposing retired electric-vehicle (EV) batteries sourced from their approved vendors. The product allows for the efficient storage of energy, which can then be used to fast charge crucial YVR fleet vehicles, especially in areas lacking electrical infrastructure or experiencing excessive peak-demand loads. This initiative addresses critical energy needs and promotes sustainability by giving a second life to retired batteries. Total project cost is $800,000 with $386,500 from B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace funding.

“The Integrated Marketplace will enable Moment Energy to showcase the reliability of our Flora BESS in supporting an international airport’s EV fleet and in modernizing the electricity grid, propelling us toward a net-zero future,” said Gurmesh Sidhu, co-founder and chief product officer, Moment Energy. “This will accelerate our momentum and establish a positive track record, strengthening our client base and unlocking opportunities to demonstrate how our system can drastically reduce utility costs for businesses and support a shift towards clean, dependable energy solutions.”

This announcement is part of the Government of B.C.’s investment of as much as $11.5 million and the Government of Canada’s investment, through PacifiCan, of as much as $9.9 million in the Integrated Marketplace. The Integrated Marketplace is helping YVR electrify its operations, meet its net-zero commitment and become the world’s greenest airport.

“By linking talented local companies like Moment Energy with opportunities to test new innovations, we are accelerating the adoption of made-in-B.C. technology both at home and abroad,” said Mary Ng, federal Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development. “The Integrated Marketplace gives local companies a competitive edge and further boosts Canada as a leader in clean technology, in turn, creating good jobs here in our communities.”

The Integrated Marketplace links a group of strategic buyers with B.C. companies to implement, scale up and export B.C. technology solutions. The initiative is helping industry address its business needs while helping reduce carbon emissions, increase productivity and resiliency, or increase safety with domestic innovative solutions. The Province’s Crown agency, Innovate BC, helps deliver the program.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“This is another example of creative solutions through Integrated Marketplace that align with our StrongerBC and CleanBC goals to build a greener economy in British Columbia and a cleaner transportation sector. More charging capacity means more support for electric vehicles at YVR and the benefits that flow from clean-energy technology.”

Tamara Vrooman, president and chief executive officer, Vancouver International Airport –

"We're thrilled to see practical solutions emerging from YVR's Integrated Marketplace, thanks to innovations from within B.C.’s tech sector. The flexible EV-charging capacity from Moment Energy not only allows us to test different ways to charge our fleet, it also represents tangible progress toward our net-zero goals.”

Peter Cowan, president and chief executive officer, Innovate BC –

“Through the Integrated Marketplace, testbeds like Vancouver International Airport, which are key drivers of our economy can de-risk the adoption of innovation being developed right here in our province. We are thrilled to see the program at work as solution providers, including Moment Energy, are working on projects that aim to address crucial priorities for our industry testbed partners and our region, including reducing emissions and increasing operational efficiency.”

Quick Facts:

An Integrated Marketplace testbed is an industry site, such as an airport, seaport or mine.

To date, three testbeds have been announced: YVR, the Prince Rupert Port Authority and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

