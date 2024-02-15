Kansas District Judges Association elects officers

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Judges Association, an organization open to all state district court judges, has elected officers to serve the organization in 2024.

District Judge Brenda Cameron was elected president. She serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County.

Cameron has served as a district judge since 2002. She is a native Kansan and graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the president,” Cameron said. “The Kansas District Judges Association strives to improve the administration of justice and address issues that affect the judicial branch of government in our great state. I look forward to leading the charge for our association this year. It is a true honor and a privilege.”

Cameron succeeds District Judge Kelly Ryan, who also serves in the 10th Judicial District.

Other officers elected are:

District Judge Cheryl Rios, vice president. She serves in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County.

District Judge Brad Ambrosier, secretary. He serves in the 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties.

District Judge Faith Maughan, treasurer. She serves in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County.