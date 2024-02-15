GISCI Is Looking For a Few Good Endorsers

Des Plaines, IL (February 15, 2024)-The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) unveiled the GISCI Endorsement Designation Program, a strategic initiative designed to amplify the significance of the GIS Professional (GISP) Certification within the geospatial community in 2022. This program aims to foster the growth of the GISP Program while reinforcing the commitment of organizations to support GIS Professionals and uphold the principles of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI will award its Endorsement Designation to all organizations based on the organization's demonstrated commitment to the GISP Certification process through internal activities, programs, and policies. Organizations seeking this designation must submit a formal application, detailing their adherence to the criteria as verified by the organization's HR representative.

To be eligible for the GISCI Endorsement Designation, organizations must meet a set of industry-standard criteria, including:

1. Encouraging or requiring all GIS staff to have or obtain GISP certification during employment with the organization.

2. Paying for initial GISP certification fees for candidates.

3. Paying for ongoing GISP recertification fees for candidates.

Additionally, organizations are encouraged to meet one or more of the following optional criteria:

1. Paying for ongoing specialized training.

2. Paying for GIS-related continuing education courses.

3. Tying compensation to GISP Certification (e.g., bonus, raises).

4. Including GISP Certification in promotion criteria.

5. Providing support for ongoing activities to support certification (e.g., conference attendance, presentations, membership in professional societies).

6. Striving to meet the ethical standards of the GIS Certification Institute and supporting GISPs in meeting those standards.

The application process involves a formal submission to GISCI, with a cover letter requesting the designation and outlining the organization's alignment with the minimum qualifications and required criteria. If the organization meets the qualifications and gains approval from the review committee, GISCI will provide more information to complete the process. The GISCI Endorsement, once approved, will be valid for three (3) years and grants organizations the right to display their logo on the GISCI website and the GISCI Endorsement designation on their own website.

For more information on the GISCI Endorsement Designation Program and to apply, please visit https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCIEndorsedEmployer.aspx.

Organizations interested in applying for the GISCI Endorsement Designation can contact Tony Spicci, GISCI Executive Director, at tspicci@gisci.org to start the application process.

About the GISCI

The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry.

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org

Contact Info:

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP Executive Director – GIS Certification Institute 847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org