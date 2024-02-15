Waterbucket Secures Groundbreaking Patent for Enhancing BNPL Advertising with Dynamic Creative Optimization

Waterbucket - Advertising on Meta Advantage+ catalog featuring "As low as" messaging

Waterbucket's new patent transforms dynamic product ads (DPA) with "As low as" price overlays, boosting engagement across all marketing channels.

Price is what people use to decide if they're interested. Leading with price dramatically improves metrics at every stage of the marketing funnel.” — Tony Zara

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap forward for automated advertising technology, Waterbucket is thrilled to announce the grant of US Patent No. 11,899,656, This patent heralds Waterbucket's pioneering approach to harnessing Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) for displaying enticing "As low as" pricing in visual merchandising ads across all advertising channels.

Understanding that price is a the single most factor in consumer interest and purchase decision-making, Waterbucket's newly patented technology is designed to enrich the customer shopping journey by dynamically integrating Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) prices into product images and videos. This method not only enhances transparency in pricing but also serves as a powerful catalyst for improving performance metrics across all stages of the marketing funnel — from awareness to conversion.

The core of this innovation lies in Waterbucket's ability to ingest and transform the product data feed from ecommerce sites into automated feeds for creative enhanced by overlays. These overlays are not just visually striking; they are strategically designed to highlight flexible BNPL payment options, making it easier for consumers to make informed purchasing decisions at a glance.

"Our cutting-edge technology fundamentally transforms how BNPL options are presented, enabling improvements across advertising channels such as social media, display advertising, video, Connected TV (CTV), email marketing, and affiliate networks," said Tony Zara, Founder of Waterbucket. "By showcasing 'As low as' prices directly on product visuals, we empower consumers with immediate understanding of their payment options, driving significant uplifts in engagement and conversion rates."

In today's ecommerce landscape, where flexibility and clarity in payment options are increasingly sought after by consumers, Waterbucket's patented solution offers a timely and potent tool for merchants. By leveraging this technology, retailers can seamlessly integrate BNPL pricing information into their marketing creatives, enhancing the user experience and boosting the effectiveness of their advertising efforts across a diverse range of platforms.

"We are excited to see the positive impact our technology will have on the entire ecommerce ecosystem," added Tony Zara. "This patent is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision to redefine advertising strategies for the BNPL sector. Waterbucket is dedicated to leading this transformation, supporting merchants in achieving unparalleled growth and fostering lasting customer relationships."

With the introduction of Patent 11,899,656, Waterbucket is set to redefine the advertising landscape for online retailers and their customers, offering a novel approach to incorporating payment flexibility into the consumer shopping experience. Ecommerce platforms and merchants are invited to explore the advantages of Waterbucket's patented advertising technology, poised to set new benchmarks for consumer engagement and sales performance in the digital age.

For further details about Waterbucket and its groundbreaking Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) advertising technology for enhanced product listing ads with ALA messaging to super charge campaigns, please visit Waterbucket.com.

About Waterbucket

Waterbucket stands at the forefront of advertising technology innovation, specializing in dynamic creative optimization for the ecommerce and BNPL sectors. By focusing on personalized, engaging content that enhances the shopping experience, Waterbucket empowers online retailers to drive growth, conversion, and customer loyalty. Through state-of-the-art technology and data-driven strategies, Waterbucket is committed to revolutionizing online advertising and marketing.