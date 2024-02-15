Reform Support Team at the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine looking for two project managers in VET sector

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is looking for two project managers for its Recovery and Reform Support Team (RST).

The RST at the Ministry of Education and Science has been operational as of June 2019. It is a group of Ukrainian professionals (non-civil servants), funded on a temporary basis by the donors within the framework of the Ukraine Reform Architecture (URA) Project.

The RST provides targeted technical support and assists the Ministry in the design and implementation of priority reforms.

The URA is supported by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Communication Content Project Manager should develop communication plans and materials to highlight the VET reform on the website and social media of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The candidate should have a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field (communications, marketing), impeccable Ukrainian and fluent English, and more than 5 years of general professional experience after graduation.

The Senior Infrastructure Project Manager shall coordinate activities related to the modernisation of the infrastructure of the VET sector and in specified VET schools. The candidate should have a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field (civil engineering, architecture, etc.), exceptional command of Ukrainian and good command of English,a strong ability to articulate complex strategic concepts in both languages, and more than five years of targeted experience in the field of procurement of infrastructure, equipment and construction works and equipment.

Only Ukrainian nationals are eligible to apply. Both positions require full employment and physical presence at the office in Kyiv.

The deadline for applications is 29 February.

