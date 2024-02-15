From Ammar Al-Hakim, President of the National State Forces Alliance of Iraq

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

We are pleased to extend to Your Excellency our sincere and warmest congratulations on reelection as President of the Republic. We find the renewal of confidence as a testament to the confidence of the Azerbaijani people in Your Excellency and their desire to perpetuate and develop the achievements that have been made. We share your feelings of satisfaction, wishing you success, and we express our determination to strengthen the bilateral relations of cooperation between our two countries in a way that preserves their interests and enhances the opportunities of comprehensive development for our two brotherly peoples.

Please accept our highest considerations.

Ammar Al-Hakim

President of the National State Forces Alliance of Iraq