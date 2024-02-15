Submit Release
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - 15 February 2024, 18:15

On February 15, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the UAE President for his attention and congratulations.

The two leaders once again emphasized the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between the two countries in various areas, noting that the high-level contacts contributed to strengthening the bilateral bonds. They stressed the importance of the official visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan this January.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the President of the United Arab Emirates on the successful hosting of COP28 and thanked him for his support in securing the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan.

During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to develop and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and future contacts.

