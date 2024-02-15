Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on JPMorgan announcement to withdraw from Climate Action 100+">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on JPMorgan announcement to withdraw from Climate Action 100+ HELENA - JPMorgan announced today they will…

HELENA – JPMorgan announced today they will withdraw from Climate Action 100+, an investor group pushing Environmental, Social, and Governance investments. Last year, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent a letter to 53 asset managers raising concerns that the asset managers may be pushing the political goals of Climate Action 100+ rather than acting in the best fiduciary interests of their clients, which is their legal obligation.

“This is great news. Now, JPMorgan can focus on making a profit for their shareholders, which is their job, rather than concerning themselves with pushing the woke, liberal agenda,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “We need every asset management firm to follow suit.”

Click here to read Attorney General Knudsen’s letter to asset managers.

###