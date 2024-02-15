Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,894 in the last 365 days.

Stack Bill to Provide More Transparency to Tenants from LLC Property Owners Advances

TRENTON – In an effort to require more transparency from landlords and property owners, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee advanced legislation today sponsored by Senator Brian Stack that would require a limited liability company (LLC) or foreign LLC to disclose information of each beneficial owner for service of process of the LLC.

“The shield of anonymity afforded to LLCs can present significant challenges for tenants. It can make it more difficult for a tenant to understand who is responsible for services like building repairs or maintenance,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “By providing reliable contact information, tenants will be better equipped to advocate for themselves and landlords will be held more accountable.”

Under the bill, S-276, LLCs or a foreign LLC that is the grantee of a deed for residential property would need to disclose the following information of each beneficial owner: (1) full legal name; (2) date of birth; (3) current business street address; and (4) a unique identifying number from an acceptable identification document. This information would be submitted for recording, together with the deed.

The bill would also permit a municipality to direct, by ordinance, that charges issued to LLCs pursuant to housing code, building code, or health code will become a lien on the property if the charge remains unpaid on the first day of the thirteenth month they are owed.

The bill advanced out of committee in a unanimous vote.

You just read:

Stack Bill to Provide More Transparency to Tenants from LLC Property Owners Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more