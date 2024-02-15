Gov. Little Declares February 19-25, 2024, Idaho Community Supported Agriculture Week

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little proclaimed February 19-25, 2024, as Idaho Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Week, recognizing the vital contribution of local family-owned farms and ranches to Idaho’s economy and community resilience.

“Community Supported Agriculture plays a pivotal role in connecting consumers with local farmers and ranchers while promoting the consumption of high-quality, Idaho-grown produce,” says Laura Johnson, ISDA Marketing Bureau Chief. “Governor Little’s proclamation reaffirms the state’s commitment to fostering a strong agricultural economy and supporting our local farmers.”

CSA is a program in which consumers purchase shares or memberships from a local agricultural producer of an upcoming harvest. In return, consumers receive fresh agricultural goods including protein, dairy, produce, eggs, flowers and even honey.

There are over 80 CSA programs available across Idaho, providing residents with ample opportunities to directly engage with local farmers and ranchers when sourcing of their food.

“Idaho CSA Week provides a fantastic way for Idaho residents to come together to forge connections with their farmers, savor freshly harvested grown and raised products and actively bolster their community’s local food network,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager.

CSA’s help producers raise working capital to expand their operations while minimizing their risk. In turn, a CSA model helps producers increase their income streams, contributing to the development, operation, and expansion of Idaho’s local agricultural economy.

For more information on Idaho CSA Week and to discover local CSA’s, visit https://idahopreferred.com/community-supported-agriculture/.

Contact:

Erica White

Program Manager

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Idaho Preferred

erica.white@isda.idaho.gov