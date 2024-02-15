Submit Release
Recreational regulation changes for Atlantic snowy grouper begin Feb. 25

Starting Feb. 25, the snowy grouper recreational season will close in Atlantic state waters, including all state waters of Monroe County. The modified recreational season is May 1 through June 30, with a new reduced possession limit of one fish per vessel per day. These changes are consistent with regulations in adjacent Atlantic federal waters.

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved recreational management changes for snowy grouper and several other reef fish to be consistent with recent federal changes. Consistent regulations between state and federal waters can help improve the stock status of these fisheries, prevent federal closures while allowing harvest opportunities coast-wide and aid in enforcement.

For current recreational snowy grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper,” or download the Fish Rules App.

