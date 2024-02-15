EarlyBirds Maps Out the Net Zero Innovation Landscape for a Greener Future

Forde, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm, wants to stress the importance of attaining net zero innovations for businesses and the community to attain a sustainable future. The problem is that achieving net zero emissions requires large-scale technology deployment and drastic, rapid change in various industries. As such, reaching net zero entails a significant increase in capital spending for businesses. Nevertheless, establishing green businesses has become a top priority among many business leaders and EarlyBirds has developed an open innovation platform that can help businesses overcome the challenges they face in moving to net zero. Meanwhile, innovators focused on providing net zero innovations can reach out to various business by joining the EarlyBirds system at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

EarlyBirds is mapping out the net zero innovation landscape, making it easier for companies to find innovative sustainable solutions that are specific for their own situations. Specifically, they have developed the global net zero innovation map, which is powered by an open innovation ecosystem platform. At present, this innovation map tracks more than 12,000 organisations that offer relevant technology, including technology innovators associated with net zero themes or sub-themes. They provide an interactive dashboard that allows the user to filter by keywords, location, business, and financial maturity. This innovation map is dynamically populated with appropriate technologies from more than five million startups, scaleups, and mature innovator companies focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Kris Poria, cofounder and CEO at EarlyBirds says, “EarlyBirds can provide direction and expertise if your organisation needs to achieve Net Zero and regulatory compliance. We can find innovative solutions and connect your organisation to appropriate disruptive technology to improve efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness.”

He adds, “We help organisations find direction and accelerate their innovation, both within their silo and through external collaboration. Our expertise in Net Zero and cutting-edge carbon emission strategies extends to the public sector, sovereign entities, retail, the food industry, operations & maintenance, manufacturing, finance & insurance, energy, education, cybersecurity, and more.”

EarlyBirds can play a key role in helping businesses achieve their net zero goals by providing a platform that facilitates their discovery and adoption of technologies that are relevant for their specific business and concerns. So called “early adopters” from the business organisation can take part in the platform through https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

EarlyBirds also provides assisted programs to assist early adopters by enabling them to work directly with independent consultants and SMEs to define the specific obstacles and challenges they face on their road towards net zero. The Explorer Program provides the innovation as a service for the business including subscription to the EarlyBirds platform. It also comes with a dedicated SME who will collaborate closely with the business to pinpoint opportunities for solving specific net zero challenges through innovation. After the completion of this program, the early adopter will receive a roadmap of the various options that are tailor-fitted to the business’ specific issues. They also offer the Challenger Program that is designed for businesses who would rather focus on one specific at a time, resolve it and then move on to the next problem.

EarlyBirds is the creator of an open source innovation ecosystem that facilitates the collaboration of innovators, SMEs, and early adopters for the purpose of speeding up the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology in business organisations. In this B2B marketplace, innovator companies have the opportunity to find customers for their new and disruptive technologies, allowing them to grow and thrive. On the other hand, business organisations will find it easier to discover new and disruptive innovations that can be applicable for solving their specific problems and challenges with the result that they gain a substantial edge over their competitors. All of these are also applicable to the net zero initiatives of businesses, significantly reducing the time in which they can attain their net zero goals and achieving a greener and sustainable future.

Businesses who are interested in the EarlyBirds system can go to their website at earlybirds.io or contact them through the telephone or by email.

