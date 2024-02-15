Europe Events Market Predicted Expansion to $123.9 Billion Market Value by 2030

Europe Events Market

The virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

In 2020, the UK was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $34,789.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Events Market by Service, by Type, by Smes: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Trade shows are a crucial part of marketing strategies, as they allow brands to present their products, target customers, and find new business partners. In the recent years, there has been continuous increase in the popularity of trade shows, hence, they are mostly organized on huge venues. Furthermore, grand ceremonies include conferences and corporate galas. In team-building events, the major aim is to build a strong relationship and trust among the team members. Furthermore, induction programs are held in the beginning of the month the most common start date for newly hired employees.

As per the Europe events market trends, based on the type, the meeting and conference segment dominated the market in 2020. Event companies and service providers are recognizing the impact of business meetings on revenue and brand. The incentive is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. Incentive programs event companies in the Europe are increasing their focus on providing their incentive travelers with complete designed packages and deals for enhancing the experience of travelers.

Therefore, the corporate sector offers various opportunities for the event management companies to organize events, contributing to huge revenue generation, which, in turn, augments the growth of the Europe events market. The growth of the events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, conferences, tradeshows/exhibitions, and other events.

The Europe events market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as acquisition, mergers, partnership, business expansion, and new product launches, which increases the intensity of competitive rivalry in Europe and helps them to exploit Europe events market opportunity.

Based on the SMEs, the small and medium enterprises segment was the leading segment, garnering a market share of 74.0% in 2020. The huge presence of the small and medium sized enterprises and the increased volume of corporate events conducted by them has propelled the growth of this segment. Small and medium enterprises are said to be the backbone of the European economy.

According to the Europe events market forecast, based on the service, the virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is attributable to the surging adoption of the ICT technologies among the event planners and the corporate houses in Europe. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is the major factor behind the rapid growth of this segment. In 2020, the location rental segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of 31.3%.

The major players profiled in the report are Compass Group PLC, Dorier Group, Elior Group, Europa International, Event Security Management Ltd., Intelligent (UK Holdings) Limited, London Filmed, Martin Audio Ltd, The Creative Engagement Group, and Titan Security Europe.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞:

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability within the events industry, with organizers and venues focusing on reducing environmental impacts. This includes eco-friendly practices, waste reduction, and the use of renewable energy.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The incorporation of advanced technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more prevalent, enhancing attendee experiences and engagement.

𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬: Beyond traditional conferences and exhibitions, there is an increasing demand for unique and niche events. Specialized conferences, themed festivals, and experiential events are gaining popularity.

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: European cities continue to attract events and conferences due to their cultural richness, infrastructure, and accessibility. Destinations like Barcelona, Berlin, and Vienna are known for hosting major international events.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬: The industry is expected to continue innovating in terms of event formats. The integration of new technologies and creative event design will be key to attracting and retaining attendees.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: Events provide valuable opportunities for networking and collaboration. The industry's prospects may depend on how well organizers facilitate meaningful connections between participants.

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐂𝐒𝐑): Companies and event organizers are increasingly incorporating CSR initiatives into their events. This can include social and environmental initiatives, aligning events with broader societal goals.

