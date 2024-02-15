Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona” or the “Company”) has announced its partnership with Global Beauty Consulting – Cosmetics Laboratory (GBC), under the leadership of CEO Gaël Boutry, a distinguished French formulator. GBC is currently developing an exclusive premium formulation for GlycoProteMimTM in anticipation of its launch in the first quarter of 2025.



GBC has a history of working with Sirona Biochem on the formulation of TFC-1067 for clinical development. This new venture is pivotal in building a brand and competitive product line that showcases GlycoProteMim's potent anti-aging benefits through its exclusive distribution brand Sirona LaboratoriesTM.

CEO Gaël Boutry has embraced the task of developing an unparalleled formula aimed at meeting the exacting demands of discerning cosmetic customers. “Our expertise teaches us that superior formulation is essential for securing a dedicated, repeat customer base for a new brand. We are in the process of creating a bespoke formula for GlycoProteMim, which we believe will lay the groundwork for forthcoming skincare offerings featuring GlycoProteMim”, reports Mr. Boutry.

Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt, Chief Scientific Officer at Sirona Biochem, stated, "With more than two decades of expertise and enriched by French craftsmanship, we are excited to utilize their meticulous service and attention to detail for the formulation of our first among many anticipated commercial products we plan to launch in Sirona Laboratories."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona’s compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona’s laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

About Global Beauty Consulting

Global Beauty Consulting offers a complete service in the cosmetics industry. We handle all aspects of your project through formulation, regulation, GMP implementation and assistance in the establishment of plants and laboratories. For more information, please visit www.globalbeautyconsulting.com/en/ or Présentation Global Beauty Consulting (youtube.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.