Wireless Broadband Alliance welcomes Itaú Unibanco as its first financial institution member

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Itaú Unibanco logo Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

As a member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, Itaú will be able to develop new connectivity solutions, working together with the largest technology companies in the world.

We are delighted to welcome Itaú Unibanco to join the Wireless Broadband Alliance – the first financial institution to do so. Itaú’s intention is to enhance its services with connectivity solutions...” — Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance