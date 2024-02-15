Submit Release
EDM Council Introduces the Data Excellence Program

According to a new press release, the EDM Council, a global trade association specializing in data management and advanced analytics, has launched the Data Excellence Program in response to the increasing demand for standardized measurement and recognition of data management excellence within organizations. The program aims to promote a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in data management, using globally recognized best practices. Recognizing the crucial role of data as a strategic asset, the initiative supports organizations in effectively managing data through a best practice framework, with industry recognition granted upon meeting specific criteria.

The Data Excellence Program encompasses various key elements, including Data Management Team Training and Certification based on the Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) framework, Independent Assessments, Capability Improvement Plans conducted with EDM Council Certified Partners, and Recognition for Achievement. Founding members of the program include both participating companies and Certified Partners, such as AustralianSuper, BT, DTCC, KPMG, LSEG, and others. The initiative is designed to create a community of organizations dedicated to unlocking the full value of their data assets, positioning themselves as leaders in data excellence.

Prominent figures in the initiative, including John Bottega, president of the EDM Council, express enthusiasm for the program, emphasizing its potential to elevate data management capabilities and position organizations as pioneers in data excellence.

