ANY.RUN threat intelligence tool updates to improve security incident response

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN is committed to demonstrating the advanced search capabilities of its 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 and how it can help users enhance their security incident response. By leveraging the platform's extensive database of interactive analysis sessions, security teams can connect isolated indicators to specific threats, enabling them to respond faster and more accurately.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 works by indexing and analyzing data from millions of public interactive analysis sessions, known as "tasks," which are run in the ANY.RUN sandbox by the platform's vast community of over 300,000 researchers and 300 enterprises. This wealth of data enables security teams to quickly and accurately identify threats and respond to security incidents.

In addition, ANY.RUN has recently analyzed a practical example of a phishing attack based on a real scenario which serves as a valuable demonstration of the platform's capabilities. This example illustrates how 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 can be a critical asset for cybersecurity analysts in identifying and mitigating phishing attacks.

With the launch of 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥, ANY.RUN continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity. By empowering security teams with advanced search capabilities, ANY.RUN is helping organizations respond to security incidents more effectively, ultimately enhancing their overall security posture.

Learn more in ANY.RUN's blog post.