Government Halts Reform Decision as Fire Services Levy Persists To Influence Insurance Costs In Tasmania

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire Services Levy is putting heavy loads on Tasmanian residents and businesses as it continues to fund its fire and emergency service through the taxes that customers pay on their insurance, resulting in an elevation in the insurance cost and putting extreme stress on the already stretched budget.

With the rising concerns, several community leaders, businesses and advocacy groups are insisting that government officials take instant action and make efforts to reform the levy system. Tasmania, the only region to fund the fire and emergency through insurance taxes, calls for a fair and equal approach to support the service to lift the burden from Tasmanian households and businesses.

The Insurance Council Of Australia showed their concern regarding the halt that the government has put on the efforts to reform the levy system. The FSL can increase the cost of several commercial insurance policies by about 28%, argues ICA. The increased cost can disproportionately affect the insurer seekers looking to insure their assets against any damage caused by fire.

The Levy system has drawn a number of significant challenges for Tasmanian families and businesses, as many of them are struggling with affordability issues related to essential insurance coverage. The situation specifically has more influence on the rural and regional areas as these areas already have high insurance costs due to their being prone to fire hazards.

The data collected from the State Fire Commission shows the difference between the surging revenue from 2021-2022 to 20222-2023, which has increased from $33.4 million to $41.8 million, being increased by 25% in a year.

The steps taken by Tasmania to reform the system are in contrast with the moves taken by other Australian states, which have either resulted in the elimination of their system of insurance associated with the fire and emergency services or are in the continuation of the process.

