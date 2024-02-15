Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Offshore Decommissioning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Offshore Decommissioning Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the offshore decommissioning market size is predicted to reach $8.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the offshore decommissioning market is due to increasing government investment in well-plugging and abandoned activities. Europe region is expected to hold the largest offshore decommissioning market share. Major players in the offshore decommissioning market include TechnipFMC PLC, Petrofac Limited, John Wood Group PLC, Aker Solutions ASA, Allseas Group SA,Equinor ASA, Schlumberger Ltd..

Offshore Decommissioning Market Segments

• By Type: Project Management, Engineering And Planning, Platform Preparation, Well Plugging And Abandonment, Conductor Removal, Platform Removal, Pipeline And Power Cable Decommissioning, Material Disposal And Site Clearance, Other Services

• By Structure Type: Topside, Substructure, Subsea Infrastructure

• By Application: Shallow Water, Deep Water

• By Geography: The global offshore decommissioning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Offshore decommissioning refers to the procedure for putting an offshore platform's oil and gas operations to a stop and restoring the seafloor and ocean to the condition in which they were before the lease was signed.

