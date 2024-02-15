Paul Francisco to be honored with Chair’s Award at Mass Insight’s Partners In Excellence 2024
The event celebrates the achievements of award-winning teachers, school and district leaders, and community members who have made an impact on student success.
My own experience has taught me that access to a great education and social mobility shouldn’t be confined to a person’s zip code or demographic and that a sense of belonging is critically important.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) has announced that they will honor Paul Francisco as the 2024 Chair’s Award winner at their 12th annual Partners In Excellence awards ceremony, which will be held at Bentley University in Waltham on April 2, 2024.
— Paul Francisco
The annual event honors Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English teachers from across the Commonwealth for their significant impact in increasing academic opportunities for underserved students as measured by the success of their students. In addition to celebrating outstanding teachers, four awards are presented to teachers, community members, and partner organizations for their efforts to create more opportunities for student achievement. The Chair’s Award was established to honor an influential community member who has demonstrated a shared commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and has helped make great strides towards creating a more equitable society for the students of today and the workforce of tomorrow.
“Paul’s leadership and steadfast focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion at State Street is vital to creating workplaces that will utilize the skills and knowledge of the diverse and talented students Mass Insight serves when they complete college and enter the workforce,” said Sue Lusi, President & CEO of Mass Insight. “We are honored to recognize his work at this year’s PIE awards dinner.”
Francisco, a former ELL high school student in the Boston Public Schools, is State Street’s first Chief Diversity Officer, where he is responsible for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for State Street’s 40,000 employees. He is cofounder of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, helping to raise the initial $20 million to launch the fund in 2020. Paul has a deep commitment to and understanding of the need to disrupt the oppressive systems that are holding back Black, Latino, and indigenous peoples in fulfilling their potential.
“We are grateful to Paul for his work in the community and his support of our mission,” said Gary Evee, CEO of Evee Security Consulting Group and Board Chair of Mass Insight. “His commitment to implementing his vision of equity in our community as well as at longtime Mi partner organization State Street is exemplary of the spirit of this award.”
“I am honored to be receiving the Chair’s Award at this year’s Partners in Excellence Event,” said Francisco. “My own experience has taught me that access to a great education, and social mobility shouldn’t be confined to a person’s zip code, or demographic, and that a sense of belonging is critically important. That is why I have made it my goal to work to instill these virtues at State Street, and in my work within the broader community.”
Mi is currently offering sponsorship packages for the 2024 Partners In Excellence awards at a variety of levels. More information is available at www.massinsight.org/partners-in-excellence.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
