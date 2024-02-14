Joint Venture aims to improve the quality of horse feed, naturally

2 Horses on our feed longer than any in the country. Head to Hoof registered Logo Forco

San Luis Valley Hemp Company® and FORCO® form a Strategic Joint Venture to simplify the feed room & provide natural feeds to the equine performance industry.

DEL NORTE, COLORADO, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Luis Valley Hemp Company® and FORCO® are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture aimed at improving equine health naturally, without the use of fortified synthetics, additives, or fillers.

This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths and expertise of both company’s products to balance the entire digestive system and provide real food to the horse.

SLV Hemp, is known for providing Hemp Seed Meal to Tarleton State University and Texas A&M University over the past 4 years for various animal feed studies. FORCO is well known for providing a digestive system balancing supplement to the equine and Performance Bull Industry for over 35 years, making them both a natural fit for this partnership.

Through this joint venture, horses will ultimately benefit from both companies’ expertise by balancing the horse’s digestive system and providing them with real food. By combining forces, SLV Hemp and FORCO aim to improve the horse’s health by providing natural products to the marketplace. The initial product will be the flagship of the Head to Hoof® line of natural horse feeds.

“We are thrilled to embark on this joint venture with FORCO”, said Monte Robertson, owner of SLV Hemp. “This is the first ingredient we have added to one of our feeds, so it’s a big deal. Together, we can leverage our respective product strengths and resources to make a positive influence on the horse’s health. FORCO makes the digestive system more efficient, which supports the whole health of the horse. We simply provide the horse real food. This combination and collaboration underscore our commitment to benefit the horse and their owners, in everything we do.”

“Partnering with SLV Hemp represents an exciting opportunity for us to add a plant-based protein that is complete, as well as an impressive level of cool energy essential fats that horses just don’t get from hay and other sources” said David Frank owner of FORCO. “We believe that by working together, we can make a big difference in the lives, appearance, and health of all kinds of horses. This could make a big impact on the performance horse Industry.”

The joint venture is in its early stages of research and development and expected to go to market this year. Both companies are committed to ensuring seamless integration and maximizing the value delivered to those who care about what their horses are eating.

For more information about the joint venture or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact Monte Robertson at Monte@SLVHemp.com or call him at: (719) 299-5000.

About SLV Hemp

The San Luis Valley Hemp Company® (SLV Hemp ) was founded in 2014 and specializes in processing Hemp feed and oil products at their facility in Del Norte, Colorado.

About FORCO:

FORCO (FORCO.com) was founded in 1982 and has been supporting the Nation’s equine industry from Colorado since then. By helping the horse’s condition, recovery time and overall health with our supplements, we have been honored to help support the horse’s health.

Contact:

Monte Robertson – Owner, SLV Hemp Monte@SLVHemp.com (719) 299-5000 https://SLVHemp.com

Dave Frank – Owner, FORCO forco1982@gmail.com (719) 342-1058

https://Forco.com