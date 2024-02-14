Join Honor Vote & Cast a Ballot During Early Voting & 2024 Elections to Thank Our Military Heroes Early voting runs through Feb. 27

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — As the early voting period for the Presidential Preference Primary begins today, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminded all voters about an opportunity to honor Tennessee’s and our nation’s heroes through the Honor Vote program.

Free and open to all registered voters in Tennessee, Honor Vote allows voters to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, or Tennessee National Guard.

“Our heroic service members and veterans have fought to preserve our many freedoms and constitutional rights – including our right to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “Signing up for Honor Vote and casting a ballot during the 2024 election cycle is one small way that all registered Tennessee voters can thank those who have served and those continuing to serve.”

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2024 Honor Vote button that they can wear while casting their ballot.

“We are incredibly grateful to all who serve, as well as our veterans for their dedication to Tennessee and our nation,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Through Honor Vote, and by voting during the 2024 election cycle, all registered Tennesseans have an opportunity to express their gratitude to these heroic individuals for the extraordinary sacrifices they make.”

All Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List on GoVoteTN.gov. Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts as well, using the hashtags #TNHonorVote and #GoVoteTN.

Early voting runs through Feb. 27. For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/honor.