Newsom Announces New Appointment To Sacramento Superior Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed Richard C. Miadich, of Sacramento County, to the Sacramento Superior Court bench. Miadich has served as chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission since 2019. The commission is responsible for regulating statewide campaign finance, governmental ethics, and lobbying activity.

